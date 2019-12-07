SUNBURY — Jacob Hernandez and Brayden Long combined to score 30 points, and Shikellamy took control with a 25-point second quarter in its 72-38 boys basketball win over Line Mountain in the Macy Minnier Memorial Tip-Off Tournament on Friday.
Hernandez scored seven of his game-high 18 points in the Braves’ second-quarter surge. Long added five as Shikellamy built a 42-19 halftime lead.
Cameron Hunsberger hit a trio of 3-pointers among his team-high 17 points for Line Mountain.
Shikellamy 72, Line Mountain 38
Line Mountain (0-1) 38
Brent Barwick 1 0-0 3, Rhett Klinger 1 2-2 4, Travis Feese 1 0-0 3, Cameron Hunsberger 5 4-6 17, Tyler Bradley 1 5-9 7, Colton Smith 1 0-0 2, Nick Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 11-13 38.
3-point goals: Hunsberger 3, Barwick, Feese.
Did not score: Jace Hackenburg, Caden Lahr, Jeremy Lubnow.
Shikellamy (1-0) 72
Nathan Minnier 1 0-0 3, Davis Marshall 4 1-4 10, Dylan Stevens 1 0-0 3, John Peifer 3 0-0 7, Brayden Long 4 3-5 12, Carson Bauman 2 1-2 6, Nate Luciano 2 0-0 5, Jarod VanKirk 1 0-0 2, Collin Zechman 1 0-0 2, Jacob Hernandez 7 4-7 18, Chad Blasius 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 9-18 72.
3-point goals: Bauman, Long, Luciano, Marshall, Minnier, Peifer, Stevens.
Did not score: Kaden Hoffman.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 6 13 7 12 — 38
Shikellamy 17 25 13 17 — 72
n Wyomissing 64,
Midd-West 33
SUNBURY — Wyomissing’s strong start led to a 19-point halftime lead in the Macy Minnier Memorial Tip-Off Tournament.
Braedon Reid and Isaac Hummel scored eight and seven points, respectively, for Midd-West.
Wyomissing 64, Midd-West 33
Wyomissing (1-0) 64
Anthony Pacheco 3 0-0 6, Owen Doyle 6 3-3 17, Julien O’Brien 2 0-0 6, Max Hurleman 7 0-0 14, Darren Brunner 2 0-0 5, Jevin Tranquillo 5 1-1 12, Cesar Melo 1 0-0 2, Lamereon McFarlane 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6 4-4 64.
3-point goals: Doyle 2, O’Brien 2, Brunner, Tranquillo.
Did not score: Amory Thompsen, Nevin Carter.
Midd-West (0-1) 64
Braedon Reid 3 1-2 8, Riley Lantz 1 4-5 6, Griffen Paige 3 0-2 6, Stefan Leitzel 2 2-2 6, Isaac Hummel 3 1-4 7. Totals 25 8-16 33.
3-point goals: Reid.
Did not score: Eli Swan, Easton Erb, Cordell Hostetler, Carter Knepp, Owen Solomon.
Score by quarters
Wyomissing 17 20 14 13 — 64
Midd-West 8 10 9 6 — 33
n Selinsgrove 48, Berwick 40
BERWICK — Ivan DeJesus scored 16 of his game-high 22 points to ignite Selinsgrove’s second-half surge in a season-opening win.
The Seals trailed 19-14 at halftime, but outscored Berwick by 13 in the second half — including a 19-8 run in the fourth quarter.
Selinsgrove 48, Berwick 40
Selinsgrove (1-0) 48
Brett Foor 1 4-4 6, Ryan Reich 3 2-4 10, Dylan DeFazio 1 1-3 4, Ivan DeJesus 8 3-4 22, Ben Heim 1 0-0 2, Ethan Harris 0 2-2 2, Randy Richter 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 12-17 48.
3-point goals: DeJesus 3, Reich 2, DeFazio.
Did not score: Jaron Clark, Isaiah Ulrich, Evan Hoke, Tyrell Gates.
Berwick (0-1) 40
Sean Murphy 2 0-0 5, Devon Smith 1 0-0 3, Miles Doll 1 2-4 4, Peyton Williams 2 0-0 5, Blane Cleaver 4 6-7 14, Eric Montes 3 2-6 9. Totals 13 10-17 40.
3-point goals: Montes, Murphy, Smith, Williams.
Did not score: Brayden Boone, Tahsjee Taylor, Connor Creveling.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 6 8 15 19 — 48
Berwick 4 15 13 8 — 40
n Shamokin 54,
Shenandoah Valley 44
COAL TOWNSHIP — Joe Masser scored 16 points and pulled 15 rebounds to lead Shamokin to a season-opening win.
The Indians also got 15 points from both Mason Filarski (five assists) and Matt Schiccatano (11 rebounds).
Shamokin 54,
Shenandoah Valley 44
Shenandoah Valley (0-1) 44
M. Rivera 4 0-1 12, Kabonis 2 0-0 5, L. Rivera 2 0-0 5, Matta 4 1-2 9, Kosar 5 1-3 13. Totals 17 2-6 44.
3-point goals: M. Rivera 4, Kosar 2, Matta 2, L. Rivera, Kabonis.
Did not score: Alvarez, Vevasis, Vazquez.
Shamokin (1-0) 54
Masser 8 0-1 16, Schiccatano 6 3-8 15, Filarski 5 4-5 15, Seedor 2 0-0 5, Reed 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 7-14 54.
3-point goals: Filarski, Reed, Seedor.
Did not score: Michaels, Frasch, Tarr.
Score by quarters
Shenandoah Valley 5 3 22 14 — 44
Shamokin 11 11 14 18 — 54
n Mount Carmel 64,
Tri-Valley 60
HEGINS — Tommy Reisinger scored nine of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as Mount Carmel rallied to open the season with a nonleague win.
The Red Tornadoes trailed 49-48 after three quarters. Mike Balichik added 18 points in the win.
Mount Carmel 64, Tri-Valley 60
Mount Carmel (1-0) 64
Balichik 7 4-6 18, Timco 1 0-0 3, Evert 5 2-3 12, Pupo 1 0-2 2, Klembara 1 0-0 2, Reisinger 11 1-3 23, Renno 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 7-14 64.
3-point goals: Timco.
Did not score: None.
Tri-Valley (0-1) 60
Brennan 8 0-0 20, Piccioni 1 0-0 3, Hoffman 4 0-0 10, Miller 2 0-0 5, Ratcliff 5 0-0 10, Hertz 4 3-4 12. Totals 24 3-4 60.
3-point goals: Brennan 4, Hoffman 2, Hertz, Miller, Piccioini.
Did not score: Chiplonia, Walborn, Kuperavage.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 13 20 15 16 — 64
Tri-Valley 19 8 22 11 — 60
n Bloomsburg 58, Milton 28
ALMEDIA — Milton lost traction in the third quarter as Bloomsburg pulled away.
The Black Panthers trailed 33-19 at the half, then scored just one third-quarter point. Qamar Bradley led the Black Panthers with eight points.
Bloomsburg 58, Milton 28
Milton (0-1) 28
Bradley 3 0-4 8, Birdsong 1 0-1 3, Caputo 0 1-2 1, Wagner 1 0-0 3, Savidge 0 1-2 1, Allen 1 0-0 2, Loreman 1 1-2 3, Henriquez 0 2-5 2, Oyola 0 1-4 1, Minium 1 1-3 3, Brandt 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 8-25 28.
3-point goals: Bradley 2, Birdsong, Wagner.
Did not score: Baker, Rowe, Wilt.
Bloomsburg (1-0) 58
Josh Confer-Fuller 1 6-6 8, Cade Klinger 5 4-7 14, Jack Howell 4 4-7 12, Chase Morris 2 1-1 6, Adam McGinley 2 2-2 6, Eric DuBartell 3 0-0 6, Spencer Yodock 2 0-0 4, Nasir Heard 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 19-25 58.
3-point goals: Morris.
Did not score: Madden Locke, Gabe Snyder, Bryan Badolato.
Score by quarters
Milton 6 13 1 8 — 28
Bloomsburg 16 17 19 6 — 58
n Millersburg 68, Fairfield 60
HARRISBURG — The Indians outscored Fairfield by 15 points in the second half to rally for the nonleague win.
Christian Bingaman scored a game-high 27 points to lead Millersburg (0-1), and Tate Etzweiler scored 21 points.
Millersburg 68, Fairfield 60
Millersburg (1-0) 68
Christian Bingaman 9 7-9 27, Devyn Kintzer 0 0-3 0, Brant Bingaman 2 2-2 7, Jonathon Snyder 1 1-4 3, Aiden Harman 4 2-2 10, Tate Etzweiler 9 3-4 21. Totals 25 15-24 68.
3-point goals: C. Bingaman 2, B. Bingaman.
Fairfield (0-1) 60
Nik Nordberg 5 0-0 14, Trey Griffith 1 0-0 3, Brett Cleveland 2 0-0 5, John Whitcombe 4 1-2 10, Eli White 3 0-0 7, Garrett Stadler 2 1-2 5, Eric Ball 2 0-0 5, Peyton Stadler 4 2-2 11. Totals 23 4-6 60.
3-point goals: Nordberg 4, Griffith, Cleveland, Whitcombe, White, Ball, P. Stadler.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 15 11 17 25 — 68
Fairfield 23 10 6 21 — 60