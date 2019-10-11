SUNBURY — Hanna Fausey scored a pair of goals in a less than two-minute span, Luxi Walls had a hat trick, and Shikellamy defeated Milton 5-0 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I field hockey on Thursday in the Braves’ senior night game.
Fausey opened the scoring with 12:15 to go in the first half and doubled the lead with 10:26 left in the half. Walls scored her first goal with 9:20 left in the first half for the Braves (7-7-1). Walls scored a pair of second-half goales just 2:41 apart.
Larissa Shearer made 27 saves for the Black Panthers, which also got four defensive saves.
Shikellamy 5, Milton 0
First half
S-Hanna Fausey (Olivia Cimino), 12:15; S-Fausey (Brianna Massey), 10:26; S-Luxi Walls, 9:20.
Second half
S-Walls (Shai Alvarez), 21:52; S-Walls (Julia Boyle), 19:11.
Shots: S, 36-0. Corners: S, 15-0. Saves: Milton 27 (Larissa Shearer); Shikellamy 0 (Kailynn Smith).
n Selinsgrove 4, Newport 2
NEWPORT — Rachel Bohn scored on a penalty stroke less than two minutes into the game to give the Buffaloes the lead, but the Seals scored the next three goals on their way to the nonleague win.
Emily Swineford scored six minutes after Bohn’s opener, and added a second goal four minutes into the second half. Olivia Reichley scored with 2:49 left in the first half to get Selinsgrove the lead for good.
Selinsgrove 4, Newport 2
First half
N-Rachel Bohn (penalty stroke), 28:06; S-Emily Swineford, 21:55; S-Olivia Reichley (Swineford), 2:49.
Second half
S-Swineford (Katie Bucher), 25:46; N-Bohn (Amiyah Priebe), 17:39; S-Olivia Lybarger, 14:58.
Shots: N, 18-13. Corners: N, 10-7. Saves: Selinsgrove 16 (Mazzie Teats); Newport 9 (Allie Harris 7, Ella Weidenhammer 2).
n Lewisburg 10, Danville 0
DANVILLE — Gaby Markunas scored four goals, two in each half, to help the Green Dragons to the HAC-II win.
Izzy Zaleski added a pair of goals for Lewisburg, including scoring the first goal just more than two minutes into the game.
Katie Miller made 16 saves for the Ironmen.
Lewisburg 10, Danville 0
First half
L-Izzy Zaleski (Kara Koch), 27:51; L-Koch (Zaleski), 21:43; L-Zaleski, 9:07; L-Gaby Markunas (Rylee Dyroff), 8:04; L-Markunas, 1:59.
Second half
L- Markunas, 26:40; L-Markunas (Allie Mast), 21:40; L-Dyroff (Markunas), 18:42; L-Maddie Redding (Mast), 16:00; L-Olivia Bartlett (Koch), 9:00.
Shots: L, 26-2. Corners: L, 16-4. Saves: Lewisburg 2 (Kerstin Koons); Danville 16 (Katie Miller).
n East Juniata 9,
Southern Huntingdon 0
McALISTERVILLE — Karah Goss scored four goals, Kyli Dowling scored three, and Karli Owens scored two as the Tigers dominated the nonconference contest.
Emily Carolus stopped the only shot she faced for East Juniata (2-13-1).
East Juniata 9,
Southern Huntingdon 0
First half
EJ-Karah Goss (Alyssa Stroup), 26:57; EJ-Goss (Karli Owens), 18:47; EJ-Kyli Dowling (Kaylyn Walters), 13:09; EJ-Dowling (Walters), 0:00.
Second half
EJ-Dowling (Goss), 29:00; EJ-Goss (Dowling), 26:57; EJ-Goss (Dowling), 22:45; EJ-Karli Owens, 18:42; EJ-Owens (Stroup), 7:57.
Shots: EJ, 16-1. Corners: EJ, 13-0. Saves: Southern Huntingdon 7 (Rachel Overcash); East Juniata 1 (Emily Carolus).
n Bloomsburg 3,
Midd-West 0
MIDDLEBURG — The Panthers shut out the Mustangs (9-6) in the HAC-II contest.