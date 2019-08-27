The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Shikellamy edged Selinsgrove by one stroke for third place Monday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I golf.
The race for the top spot was equally close, as Central Mountain (8-0) shot 178 and Montoursville (6-2) was right behind with 179.
Brady Williams shot a match-best 38 to lead the Wildcats. Peyton Mussina and Gabe Hornberger each recorded nine-hole rounds of 41 for the Warriors.
The Braves (3-5) shot 200 as a team, getting a pair of rounds in the 40s. Ben Heemstra shot 46 and Chad Blasius finished his round in 48 strokes.
Dylan DeFazio’s 42 was the best for the Seals (3-5), who shot 201 as a group.
Williamsport shot 220 to place fifth.
HAC-I
at Susquehanna Valley Country Club
Final scores: Central Mountain 178, Montoursville 179, Shikellamy 200, Selinsgrove 201, Williamsport 220
Central Mountain (178): Brady Williams 38, Jason Floruss 44, Chase Confer 46, Gunner Redmond 50, Zach Somers 52, Peyton Newlen 53.
Montoursville (179): Peyton Mussina 41, Gabe Hornberger 41, Lauren Marks 48, Cameron W. Francis 49, Gage Wheeland 53, Bryn Vargo 61.
Shikellamy (200): Ben Heemstra 46, Chad Blasius 48, CJ Doebler 51, Joshua King 55, Cameron Vovakes 58.
Selinsgrove (201): Dylan DeFazio 42, Sam Wetmiller 51, Garrett Howell 51, Colton Hoover 57, Garrett Harris 58, Mikey Felty 59.
Williamsport (220): Tristian Bailey 49, Douglas Nicholas 55, Andrew McCann 56, Evan Whitford 60, Chris Reeder 65, Jesse Polys 68.
Medalist: Brady Williams (CM).