SUNBURY — Cam Cowder scored an insurance goal midway through the second half, and Bryce Heller made it stand up for Shikellamy’s 3-2 win over Shamokin in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover match Saturday.
Nick Koontz and Carlos Sevilla had goals 15 minutes apart in the first half to send the Braves (2-7) to halftime up 2-1. Cowder made it 3-1 with 16:28 to play, and Dennis Cole pulled the Indians within a point with 6:15 left. Heller, a sophomore getting a spot start, finished with five saves in the win.
“Bryce stepped in and had some really good saves,” said Jon Steese, Shikellamy coach.
Shikellamy 3, Shamokin 2
First half
Shik-Nick Koontz (Micah Inch), 30:14; Sham-Connor Anascavage, 24:31; Shik-Carlos Sevilla, 15:02.
Second half
Shik-Cam Cowder, 16:28; Sham-Dennis Cole, 6:15.
Shots: Sham 9-7. Corners: Shik 8-2. Saves: Shamokin 3 (Dallas Schiccatano); Shikellamy 5 (Bryce Heller).
JV score: Shamokin 1-0.
n Southern Columbia 3,
Benton 0
CATAWISSA — Aden Laughlin assisted on one goal and scored another to lift Southern Columbia to a nonleague win.
Savich Chapman made three saves to preserve the shutout for the Tigers (2-6).
Southern Columbia 3, Benton 0
First half
SC-Wyatt Roadarmel (Aden Laughlin), 37:51.
Second half
SC-Laughlin (Chase Conway), 28:45; SC-Erick Shufeldt (Bryson Pita), 8:21.
Shots: SC 11-3. Corners: B 3-2. Saves: Benton 6 (Jacob Martin); Southern Columbia 3 (Savich Chapman).
n Lourdes Regional 4,
North Schuylkill 2
FOUNTAIN SPRINGS — Adam Sandri scored a hat trick by the end of the first half, then added a fourth goal later to power Lourdes Regional in Schuylkill League play.
The Red Raiders broke a 1-1 tie with 10 minutes left in the half. Nick DeManicor made nine saves in the win.
Lourdes Regional 4,
North Schuylkill 2
First half
LR-Adam Sandri, 34:24; NS-John Meridionale, 29:04; LR-Sandri (Layth Kanafani), 9:55; LR-Sandri (Hayden Hain), 1:30.
Second half
LR-Sandri, 14:20; NS-Meridionale, 4:56.
Shots: LR 18-11. Corners: LR 3-0. Saves: Lourdes Regional 9 (Nick DeManicor); North Schuylkill 14 (Khristian Onushak).
n Midd-West 5,
East Juniata 0
MIDDLEBURG — Trey Wagner scored a pair of goals and assisted on another to lead the Mustangs to the nonconference win.
Carter Knepp added a goal and two assists, and Nick Eppley had a goal and an assist.
Midd-West 5, East Juniata 0
First half
MW-Trey Wagner (Carter Knepp), 9:10; MW-Wagner (Nick Eppley), 16:00; MW-Knepp (Wagner), 21:28; MW-Eppley (Knepp), 33:13.
Second half
MW-Conner Erdley (Knepp), 38:22.
Shots: MW, 19-3. Corners: MW, 4-0. Saves: East Juniata 14; Midd-West 3.