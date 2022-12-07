STATE COLLEGE — Alex Reed, Isaac McGregor and Brody Rebuck hit first-period falls in a barrage of six that carried Shikellamy to a win over State College, 36-35, in a dual meet Wednesday.
The Little Lions led by 15 points and won seven of the bouts — six by bonus points — to go along with a 19-8 takedown advantage. The hosts, however, came up just short against the Braves.
Reed (121 pounds), McGregor (139) and Rebuck (189) were aided by Eben Kisner (127), Connor Wetzel (160) and Mason Rebuck (215) in scoring for Shikellamy.
Brody Rebuck had the fast pin for Shikellamy at 40 seconds. Reed stopped the clock in just 67.
The Braves fell behind after pins by heavyweight Nick Pavechko and Nick Berrena in a three-win string to open the match. Reed and Kisner got the comeback going with consecutive falls.
Shikellamy 36, State College 35
107: Izaiah Vasquez (SC) dec. Max Hallman, 10-3; 114: Nicholas Berrena (SC) pinned Jewllius Morales, 1:41; 121: Alex Reed (S) pinned Johnathan Coates, 1:07; 127: Eben Kisner (S) pinned Thomas Hill, 5:48; 133: Hayden Cunningham (SC) pinned Danny Hernandez, 0:53; 139: Isaac McGregor (S) pinned Jacob Campbell, 1:59; 145: Piersan Manville (SC) tech. fall CJ Keener, 5:02; 152: Asher Cunningham (SC) tech. fall Cole Wetzel, 3:54; 160: Connor Wetzel (S) pinned Isaac Mellot, 1:19; 172: Carter Weaverling (SC) major dec. Matt Shaffer, 9-1; 189: Brody Rebuck (S) pinned Adam Bell, 0:40; 215: Mason Rebuck (S) pinned Khalil Rager, 1:16; 285: Nicholas Pavlechko (SC) pinned Lucas Wetzel, 1:25.
Note: Match began at 285.