SUNBURY — Late-game situations have not been kind to Shikellamy in the baseball season's early going, particularly during the Braves' four-game losing streak.
They allowed six runs after the fifth inning to each of Mifflinburg, Milton and Selinsgrove before Central Columbia burned them for a dozen in the fourth of Monday's mercy-rule loss.
So when Lewisburg carried a lead into the sixth inning Wednesday, odds were the Green Dragons would add on before Shikellamy mustered a rally.
Well, the Braves mustered two.
They scored twice in the home sixth and made it to extra innings, then pushed across two more in the ninth to trump a Lewisburg run for a 4-3 win in the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
"This was a complete team win," said Shikellamy coach Rich Aurand. "We had so many people who had to step in and step up. Everybody contributed in one way or another today."
Mark Culp, who caught six strong innings from Braves starter Brayden Lytle before pitching the last two himself, delivered the game-winning hit to left field two pitches after Cohen Boyer's liner to center tied the score at 3.
"I just wanted to do it for the team. Find a barrel and put it in play," said Culp. "I felt very relaxed when Boyer got the tie, knowing that we would continue playing if I didn't get the hit.
"It feels really good. I feel like we're getting back on track now."
Shikellamy (2-4) ended its slide but looked for a moment as though it might fall victim to more late-game bad luck.
Culp took the ball in the eighth inning and pitched around consecutive one-out walks to maintain a 2-all tie. He then began the ninth with a leadoff walk to Lewisburg eight-hole hitter Ryan Metta-Rogan. A wild pitch moved the runner into scoring position before Green Dragons leadoff man Landen Wagner scorched a ball back through the middle. Culp lunged out of the ball's path, but it hit the mound and caromed to no-man's land in right-center allowing the go-ahead run to score.
"(Wagner) got a good barrel on it," said Culp, who struck out two in the ninth to keep the Braves within one.
The onus fell to the bottom third of Shikellamy's batting order, which had its hands full (1-for-8) against Lewisburg's Max Mitchell. The senior right-hander was terrific for eight innings, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out five and walking one. He gave up eight hits, but never more than one in an inning until Brady Wilson and Lytle slammed back-to-back doubles with one out in the sixth. Boyer and Culp also touched him for consecutive two-out singles in the seventh, but center fielder Michael Casale ended the threat by running down a long Wilson drive for a leaping catch near the fence.
Mitchell threw strikes on 78 of his 101 pitches, and he started 28 of the 33 Braves he faced with first-pitch strikes. He opened with more off-speed stuff after Luke Beyer rapped the first pitch of the home fifth for a double, but still got ahead of almost every batter.
"Just the confidence of starting on top is key when pitching," Mitchell said. "If you're consistently starting down in the count, you're confidence is going to go down as the game goes on. So starting on top is just a habit I've made over the years. Whether it's any off-speed (pitch) or fastball, it has to be for a strike first-pitch."
Mitchell ended a 1-2-3 eighth with his fifth strikeout and hit the 100-pitch limit. In the home ninth, Tristan Yarger roped an opposite-field single to right field and Andrew Bottiger worked a walk. Nine-hole batter Logan Fisher bunted the runners up, setting the stage for Boyer and Culp's heroics.
"I had some confidence if the bottom could get us to the top, yeah, I had some confidence that the top would come through," said Aurand. "The bottom of the order did the job there. Getting two guys on and getting the bunt down was huge.
"I'm proud of the guys."
Lytle made perhaps Shikellamy's best start of the season, striking out seven and walking two over 6 1/3 innings of four-hit ball. The righty followed a leadoff walk in the first inning with nine consecutive outs, five of them strikeouts, three with a curveball that swept the outside corner. A leadoff single in the fourth ended that string and led to Lewisburg's first run, but no other Green Dragon reach third base against Lytle until the seventh when an infield error came around to score and tie it at 2.
"He was very good," said Culp. "He deserved (the win)."
"Because he was pitching so well, we would have loved to win it (in regulation) — especially for him because he threw so well and he deserved the win," Aurand added. "He definitely was a bulldog out there."
Lewisburg (4-3) had won two in a row, including Jack Blough's 11-strikeout win Tuesday at Jersey Shore.
"Nothing's out of reach for this team," said Mitchell. "We just didn't have many hits and couldn't get the bats going today."
SHIKELLAMY 4, LEWISBURG 3 (9 INNINGS)
Lewisburg;000;100;101 — 3-6-1
Shikellamy;000;002;002 — 4-11-2
Max Mitchell, Nathaniel Gabel (9), Max Pfirman (9) and Shea Girton. Brayden Lytle, Cohen Boyer (7), Mark Culp (8) and Culp, Nate Strausser (8).
WP: Culp. LP: Gabel.
Lewisburg: Landen Wagner 1-for-4, RBI; Cohen Hoover 1-for-5, run; Girton RBI; Michael Casale 1-for-3; Jack Blough run; Logan Heyman 2-for-4; Ryan Metta-Rogan 1-for-2, run; Derek Asche RBI.
Shikellamy: Boyer 2-for-5, RBI; Culp 2-for-5, RBI; Brady Wilson 2-for-2, double, run; Lytle 1-for-4, double, run, RBI; Connor Nickey 1-for-4; Luke Beyer 1-for-4, double; Tristan Yarger 1-for-4, run; Andrew Bottiger run; Logan Fisher 1-for-3.