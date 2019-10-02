The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Montgomery swept Shikellamy in nonconference girls tennis Tuesday.
The Braves performed best in the singles matches against the Red Raiders.
Melanie Minnier forced a second-set tiebreak in her loss to Saige Whipple at No. 1 singles.
Montgomery 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Saige Whipple (M) def. Melanie Minnier 6-1, 7-6; Brooke Barkow (M) def. Kiersten Strohecker 6-1, 6-4; Emily Wolfgang (M) def. Anne Norris 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
Clara Ulrich-Jenna Waring (M) def. Olivia Weaver-Kelly Sprenkel 6-0, 6-1; Iris Keister-Jaelyn Woods (M) def. Lily Weist-Savannah Dibonaventura 6-0, 6-1.
n Selinsgrove 3, Mifflinburg 2
MIFFLINBURG — The Seals swept the doubles, and won at third singles, to grab the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I victory.
Avery DaFazio and Keera School earned a 7-6, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles, and McKenna Parker and Taylor Paulhamus won 7-5, 6-2 at second doubles.
Fiona Finnerty grabbed a 6-2, 7-5 win at No. 3 singles for Selinsgrove.
The Wildcats got wins from Abby Underhill at first singles, and Kiara Gilroy at second singles.
Selinsgrove 3, Mifflinburg 2
Singles
Abby Underhill (Miff) def. Daisy Ettinger 6-0, 6-0; Kiara Gilroy (Miff) def. Emeline Snook 6-3, 6-4; Fiona Finnerty (Sel) def. Rockell Keister 6-2, 7-5
Doubles
Avery DeFazio-Keera Scholl (Sel) def. Amber Leitzel-Kylie Vasbinder 7-6(2), 6-4; McKenna Parker-Taylor Paulhamus (Sel) def. Becca Reimer-Tayah Lamey 7-5, 6-2.
n Jersey Shore 4, Milton 1
JERSEY SHORE — Hannah Seebold cruised to a win at first singles for the Black Panthers’ only point in a HAC-I loss.
Seebold won 6-1, 6-2.
At second singles, Haley Seebold fell in a tough three-setter for Milton (7-6). Jersey Shore’s Riley Frazier won the match 2-6, 7-6, 6-2. Milton’s Payton Ritter fell in a second-set tiebreak at No. 3 singles.
Jersey Shore 4, Milton 1
Singles
Hannah Seebold (M) def. Natalie Charnego 6-1, 6-2; Riley Frazier (JS) def. Haley Seebold 2-6, 7-6, 6-2; Miranda Schneider (JS) def. Payton Ritter 6-1, 7-6.
Doubles
Sam Macher-Hailey Stetts (JS) def. Kenzie Counsil-Brooklyn Wade 6-2, 6-0; Emily Stetts-Gabby Bellono (JS) def. Maddy Chappell-Alana Stamm 6-4, 6-3.