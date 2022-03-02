COAL TWP — When Emma Bronowicz mentions that she and her basketball-playing Shikellamy teammates are going to scrap until the final horn sounds, believe her.
Yet while that’s been the Braves’ season-long mantra — particularly since a lack of size forced Lew Dellegrotti’s squad to use on-ball pressure to make life miserable for adversaries — they flashed that predictable all-out effort one last time.
Without Bronowicz knocking down shots Wednesday night — mostly from the perimeter — the Braves likely wouldn’t have been in position to make a late run that nearly kept their postseason flames burning brightly.
Bronowicz poured in 20 points before fouling out — including 16 in the second and third quarters — as Shikellamy made things interesting late before tumbling 55-53 to Bangor in a District 4/11 Class 5A semifinal at Shamokin’s Purple Palace.
“I think the thought on the minds all day of all the seniors — there’s like eight of us — we were like, ‘This could be your last game, so give it your all,’” Bronowicz said of the undersized Braves. “So all I wanted to do was just give it my all.”
Tori Scheller and Paige Fausey each chimed in with 11 points, while Averi Dodge wound up with 10 as the Braves fell one victory shy of reaching the 4/11 final, and claiming a berth in the PIAA Class 5A tournament for the first time since 2010.
McCormick Karner (16), Julia Pinter (11) and Avery Nelson (10) each reached double figures for the Slaters (18-7), who will play in Saturday’s championship game against perennial hammer Bethlehem Catholic.
Bethlehem Catholic ousted Blue Mountain 45-26 in the other semi.
With Bronowicz on target during the middle stanzas — the 5-foot-7 senior was 7-for-9 from the floor and 6-for-6 at the stripe — Dellegrotti’s Braves were within five (37-32) at the end of the third — despite a collective 30 percent (9-30) to that point.
“We really like to push our limits and in practice we do it all the time,” said Bronowicz, who also snared three rebounds. “We do in practice what we want to do in a game; we really focus. We all push each other to our limits, too.”
“Thank God for Emma,” Dellegrotti said of Bronowicz’s shooting display.
Making shots also was critical since second- and third-chance opportunities were not all that frequent for a Shik side that was outboarded 29-20.
“We’ve had to deal with (a lack of size) all year,” Dellegrotti lamented. “Tonight it just got the best of us. But we fought back and I’m proud of them.”
“With our grit and our hustle, that’s really what makes us a good team,” Bronowicz said. “We never want to give up. Sometimes, (other teams) get the best of us but tonight we didn’t really want to give up.”
Although Bangor promptly stretched its lead to nine points (43-34) on Nelson’s traditional three-point play, the scrappy Braves packaged two Fausey freebies, Dodge’s steal and finish, and another Bronowicz jumper to get within three.
Despite the hustle, Shik could draw no closer until …
Another Dodge steal and score had the Braves within three (51-48) with 38.7 to play, but Karner bagged two free throws to make it a two-possession contest. Once Bronowicz was called for a charge and Scheller tagged Kaylee Holland — both were issued their fifth fouls — the Slaters were able to open up a six-point lead (54-48).
Here’s where things got really interesting.
While Fausey canned a 3-pointer to halve Shik’s deficit, Bangor struggled getting the ball in and even resorted to having a player jump out of bounds to provide an outlet. Shik, however, argued that the Bangor player never established her out-of-bounds position and the highly animated Braves bench received a technical foul.
Karner only made the front end, however, but while the Slaters were trying to bring the ball in Nelson was whistled for an intentional forearm. So, Dodge responded by making two freebies and the Braves maintained possession with 9.0 ticks showing.
Bothered by Bangor’s length in its extended 1-3-1 zone, the Braves had little choice but to hoist up a 3-ball and, unfortunately, Dodge’s effort was off the mark.
“We were trying to get the kids to penetrate (at the end), but it is what it is,” Dellegrotti said. “They fought. I’m proud of them, they fought.”
DISTRICT 4/11 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 5A SEMIFINAL
at Shamokin H.S.
NO. 3 BANGOR 55, NO. 2 SHIKELLAMY 53
Bangor (18-7) 55
Kaylee Holland 2 2-6 6; Emily Ohland 0 3-4 3; McCormick Karner 4 8-11 16; Avery Nelson 3 3-4 10; Emma Toth 3 1-3 7; Analise Mendez 1 0-0 2; Julia Pinter 4 3-4 11. Totals: 17 20-32 55.
3-point goals: Nelson.
Did not score: None.
Shikellamy (17-8) 53
Melanie Minnier 0 1-4 1; Averi Dodge 3 4-4 10; Emma Bronowicz 7 6-6 20; Tori Scheller 2 5-8 11; Paige Fausey 4 2-3 11. Totals: 16 18-27 53.
3-point goals: Scheller 2, Fausey.
Did not score: Blaire Balestrini, Kiersten Strohecker, Taylor Sees, Lilia Wiest.
Score by quarters
Bangor;10;20;7;18 — 55
Shikellamy;7;15;10;21 — 53