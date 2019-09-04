The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Luxi Walz scored a goal and assisted on another in the second half as Shikellamy put the finishing touches on a 3-0 win over Benton to open the field hockey season on Tuesday.
The Braves (1-0) forged big advantages in shots (15-3) and penalty corners (10-3).
“We were passing the ball well and utilizing both sides of the field,” said Tammy Lahr, Shikellamy’s first-year coach. “They played great.”
Olivia Cimino assisted Shai Alvarez’s first-half goal. Walz scored 7 1/2 minutes into the second half, and later assisted Kira Burgess to make it 3-0.
Regan Wiest made three saves for the shutout.
Shikellamy 3, Benton 0
First half
S-Shai Alvarez (Olivia Cimino), 19:20.
Second half
S-Luxi Walz, 22:30; S-Kira Burgess (Walz), 14:34.
Shots: S 15-3. Corners: S 10-3. Saves: Benton 11 (Emily Notestein); Shikellamy 3 (Regan Wiest).
n Greenwood 9,
State College 1
MILLERSTOWN — Leah Bryner, Cori Davis and Hailey Womer all had a goal and an assist in the first half to lead Greenwood to a nonleague win over State College.
The Wildcats (3-0) scored goals 10 seconds apart to take a 2-0 lead fewer than six minutes into the game. Davis assisted Grace Lesh’s opening goal and then scored the second.
Davis finished with a hat trick; Lesh and Womer each had a pair of goals; and Bryner added three assists.
Greenwood 9, State College 1
First half
G-Grace Lesh (Cori Davis), 24:50; G-Davis (Hailey Womer), 24:40; G-Womer (Leah Bryner), 14:09; G-Bryner, 12:49.
Second half
G-Lesh, 29:51; G-Emma Rolston (Bryner), 26:04; G-Davis (Womer), 24:41; G-Davis, 21:47; G-Womer (Bryner), 18:10; SC-Maddie Tambroni, 0:13.
Shots: G 23-5. Corners: G 8-0. Saves: State College 14 (Molly Schneider); Greenwood 4 (Kelsey Sheaffer).