SUNBURY — Battling against cold temperatures and rain, the Shikellamy track and field teams swept a dual meet against Jersey Shore on Wednesday afternoon, finishing their undefeated seasons.
Shikellamy’s boys team has now won 45 consecutive dual meets dating back to the 2017 season. It is the fifth regular season in a row that the Braves have gone unbeaten in the regular season. The boys won by a score of 107-43, while the girls ran away with a 113-37 win.
“I’m not really keeping track,” said Shikellamy boys coach Jonny Evans with a laugh. “Can you tell me?”
Mother nature was not friendly to anybody in the regular season finale, with high winds and a steady rain persisting for the majority of the meet before the sun peeked out from behind the clouds for the final few events.
"Tonight, the rain certainly got in the way,” said Evans. “The kids weathered the storm.”
Rashawn Martin won both the long jump and triple jump for the Braves and was the only Shikellamy boy to win multiple events in Wednesday’s meet. Martin’s mark in the long jump was 19-6 1/2 and 42-5 3/4 in the triple jump.
“Rashawn Martin is having a fantastic senior year,” said Evans. “He’s scored over 100 points... that hasn’t happened for a long time here.”
Shikellamy’s sprinters and mid-distance runners had a solid day, winning all but one event in both categories. Isaac Schaffer-Neitz won the 100 with a time of 11.17, while Chase Morgan (21.99) took home the win in the 200. Nick Koontz (1:59.98) won the 800, while Tim Gale won the 1,600 with a time of 4:38.12. Jersey Shore’s Peyton Welshans (51.61) won the 400, followed by Shikellamy’s Henry McElroy (54.06).
The Braves swept the throwing events, as Jayden Packer’s (14-3) win in the pole vault and Mason Dietrich’s (6-0) win in the high jump combined with Martin’s two wins to complete the sweep. Additionally, the Braves won two out of three relays.
Jersey Shore thrower Peter Bellomo won the most individual events of any athlete on Wednesday, winning the shot put, discus, and javelin events.
The girls won all but two events, which were both throwing events (shot put and discus).
Two Braves took home wins in multiple events. Elli Ronk won the 200 with a time of 27.04 and the 400 win a time of 1:01.63. Cameron Hoover won the triple jump (31-03.25) and long jump (15-07.00).
“They do everything they’re supposed to do,” said Shikellamy girls coach Matt McConnell. “It’s even better than we anticipated.”
The Braves will compete at invitationals on Friday and Saturday before turning their focus to the Heartland Athletic Conference championship, which will be held on May 13 at Danville.
“We’re excited about all major opportunities to continue to improve,” said Evans.
BOYS
Shikellamy 107, Jersey Shore 43
100: Isaac Schaffer-Neitz (S) 11.17, Luke Snyder (S), Bryce Morgan (S). 200: Chase Morgan (S) 21.99, Luke Snyder (S), Isaac Schaffer-Neitz (S). 400: Peyton Welshans (JS) 51.61, Henry McElroy (S), Nathan Horn (JS). 800: Nick Koontz (S) 1:59.98, Ryan Williams (S), Raidan Francis (JS). 1,600: Tim Gale (S) 4:38.12, Raidan Francis (JS), Mason Cianflone (S). 3,200: Sam Hennett (S) 10:28.44, Bailey Hallman (S), Lucas Dunkelberger (S). 110 Hurdles: Max Engle (JS) 16.11, Rashawn Martin (S), Luke B. Snyder (S). 300 Hurdles: Danny Hernandez (S) 44.72, Tajh Berry (S), Aidan Tressler (S). 400 Relay: Jersey Shore, 45.02, Shikellamy. 1,600 Relay: Shikellamy, 3:26.84, Jersey Shore. 3,200 Relay: Shikellamy, 10:42.23, Jersey Shore. High Jump: Mason Dietrich (S) 6-0, Carter Stackhouse (JS), Max Engle (JS). Pole Vault: Jayden Packer (S) 14-3, Nick Bellomo (JS), Cole Lynch (S). Long Jump: Rashawn Martin (S) 19-6 1/2, Luke Snyder (S), Peter Bellomo (JS). Triple Jump: Rashawn Martin (S) 42-5 3/4, Jayden Packer (S), Mason Deitrich (S). Shot Put: Peter Bellomo (JS) 46-5 1/4, John Rosinski (S), Nate Bradigan (S). Discus: Peter Bellomo (JS) 128-1, Nick Bradigan (S), Ethan Turber (S). Javelin: Peter Bellomo (JS) 179-1, Luke B. Snyder (S), Rhandy Castillo (S).
GIRLS
Shikellamy 113, Jersey Shore 37
100: Jilly Deivert (S) 13.08, Abigail Corson (JS), Emma Koontz (S). 200: Elli Ronk (S) 27.04, Jilly Deivert (S), Abigail Corson (JS). 400: Elli Ronk (S) 1:01.63, Anna Sick (JS), Peyton Dincher (JS). 800: Olivia Solomon (S) 2:31.41, Bri Hennett (S), Rahel Hartman (JS). 1,600: Bri Hennett (S) 5:37.29, Emma Trafton (S), Birtukan Hartman (JS). 3,200: Olivia Solomon (S) 12:29.63, Eden Daku-Treas (S), Birtukan Hartman (JS). 100 Hurdles: Cameron Hoover (S) 16.69, Mya Bronowicz (S), Savanah Yount (S). 300 Hurdles: Paige Fausey (S) 50.84, Savanah Yount (S), Josie Gerst (JS). 400 Relay: Shikellamy, 50.84, Jersey Shore. 1,600 Relay: Shikellamy, 4:24.42, Jersey Shore. 3,200 Relay: Shikellamy, 8:28.18, Jersey Shore. High Jump: Lauryn Michaels (S) 4-8, Peyton Dincher (JS), Brooke Deibler (S). Pole Vault: Aly Bingaman (S) 8-3, Cameron Hoover (S), Alexis Canellos (JS). Long Jump: Cameron Hoover (S) 15-7, Emma Koontz (S), Abigail Corson (JS). Triple Jump: Cameron Hoover (S) 31-3 1/4, Paige Fausey (S), Birtukan Hartman (JS). Shot Put: Nina Steppe (JS) 30-4 3/4, Bailee Stroup (JS), Kaeley Lloyd (S). Discus: Olivia Spotts (JS) 92-6, Alison Bilbay (JS), Kaeley Lloyd (S). Javelin: Cassi Ronk (S) 99-0, Olivia Spotts (JS), Rahel Hartman (JS).