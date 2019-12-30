Monday was a bittersweet day for Todd Tilford. The Shikellamy coach went to the high school to turn in his resignation letter to the school, pending approval at Thursday's school board meeting.
"After a bunch of thought, I really thought it was time," Tilford said, later on Monday morning. "It's best for my family. I want to see my kids play sports in college."
Tilford's oldest son, Gabe, is a linebacker at Bloomsburg University, while Lucas will start his freshman track season at Case Western in Ohio this spring.
The level of work required is another factor in Tilford's decision.
"I do wonder if there is merit in letting kids be kids," Tilford said. "Football isn't just show up in August and start the season. You can't do that anymore and expect to compete. You have to be involved all year round."
It will wrap 29 years as a coach for Tilford in both the Lewisburg and Shikellamy school districts. He won district titles in softball, basketball and football with the Green Dragons, before becoming football coach with the Braves.
"My wife and I talked, coaching has always been part of our family lifestyle," Tilford said. "It's going to be weird when it ramps up in June with 7-on-7s not be around it."
The biggest thing Tilford said he'll miss is being around the players.
"It gave me the great opportunity to met a bunch of great kids, and that's thing I'd tell the next coach at Shikellamy, he's going to get a bunch of great kids," Tilford said.
Those sentiments don't surprise one of Tilford's former players at Lewisburg, Nate Brown, who played fullback and linebacker for the Green Dragons' state quarterfinal team in 2010.
"He's a great man who really cares about his players," Brown said. "He's a man of faith and I really respect that about him. He proves that daily in his life."