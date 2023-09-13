The Jersey Shore School District announced on Wednesday afternoon that its varsity high school football game with Shikellamy scheduled for 7 p.m. at Thompson Street Stadium on Friday night is postponed.
The two school districts are working to find a date to play a rescheduled contest.
Jersey Shore asked for the game to be rescheduled as the school deals with what happened in the previous week's game when defensive lineman Max Engle collapsed in a late game timeout against Selinsgrove, and left the field in an ambulance.
The school district reported on Tuesday that Engle took a turn for the worse, and asked for people to continue to pray for he and his family.
As a show of support, the Jersey Shore School District also asked schools to wear orange Thursday in a show of support, and several announced plans to participate.
On its Facebook page, Shamokin Area School District announced a dress down day on Thursday, encouraging students and faculty to wear orange or apparel from their favorite football team to support Engle.
Warrior Run's student council, on its Facebook page, said the student body would participate in the orange out.
Loyalsock school district also said it would participate in the orange out on Thursday.
The Lewisburg football team is asking fans to wear orange on Friday night to Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium at Bucknell University for its game with Southern Columbia, in support of Engle.