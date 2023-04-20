DANVILLE — Blaire Balestrini is thankful there's still some honesty left in this world.
The Braves' dynamic junior leadoff hitter stroked what she thought was the go-ahead homer in the top of the seventh inning Thursday.
However, the umpires and the Danville coaching staff weren't so sure.
"I thought it was out," Balestrini said. "Like, not right off the bat, but I really thought it landed on the other side of the fence. I was watching it."
Home plate umpire "Duff" Ripka decided to check with Ironmen AD Brian Albertson, who was sitting in a golf cart in center field. Albertson told him the ball cleared the fence on the fly, and the Braves left Danville with their first Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I victory of the year, 2-1, over the Ironmen.
"It's great. We've been waiting for this one," Balestrini said of the team's first league win. The Braves dropped all five games their first time through the league schedule.
Shikellamy first-year coach Matt Slivinski said, "The way I've approached this first half of the season, with me being new, is trying to figure an identity as team. My whole thing to them since Tuesday (the Braves' final game of the first cycle) was, Flip the schedule. It's a new season."
The first time the two teams met on April 4, they combined for 24 runs in a 15-9 Danville victory. Thursday's contest was a classic pitchers' duel that looked like the Braves would steal away with a run in the top of the first.
With one out, Kianah Lenner singled into the hole, then stole second base. Reagan Wiest launched a fly ball to left-center field that Kat Rapp chased down for an out before falling down. Lenner was able to score from second after tagging for a 1-0 lead.
That was all the Braves could muster until the seventh inning against Danville pitcher Camryn Hess. The junior, who struck out just two, had Shikellamy hitting the bottom half of the ball for most of the game. Rapp finished the game with eight putouts in center field.
"She was throwing a lot of change-ups, so they were dropping in the zone," Balestrini said. "(Hess) did a good job of keeping us off-balance."
Braves righty Taylor Treas was even more impressive in the circle. The junior was perfect until a two-out walk in the third, and she didn't allow a hit until Ava Koser's pinch-hit single with two outs in the fifth. Treas finished with six strikeouts and two walks for the Braves (5-6 overall, 1-5 HAC-I).
The Ironmen (2-6, 1-4) had gone 17 innings without scoring, and they haven't won a game since that victory over the Braves. They finally broke their slump in the bottom of the sixth with one out. Junior shortstop Dejah Jones turned on an inside fastball, and her solo homer tied the game for the Ironmen.
After Balestrini's homer in the top of the seventh gave Shikellamy the lead, Danville's Breece Wilson led off the bottom of the inning with a single. Azlyn Girardi came on as a courtesy runner, and moved to second on Cadence Shaffer's sacrifice bunt. Rapp followed with a fly out to Ella Oakes in center field for the second out. Girardi tried to tag from second, but a nice relay from Oakes to Balestrini to third baseman Amelia Wary ended the game.
SHIKELLAMY 2, DANVILLE 1
Shikellamy;100;000;1 — 2-7-0
Danville;000;001;0 — 1-3-2
Taylor Treas and Reagan Wiest. Camryn Hess and Breece Wilson.
WP: Treas; LP: Hess.
Shikellamy: Blaire Balestrini, 2-for-4, homer (7th, solo), run, RBI; Kianah Lenner, 2-for-4, run; Wiest, RBI; Ella Oakes, 2-for-3.
Danville: Dejah Jones, 1-for-3, homer (6th, solo), run, RBI.