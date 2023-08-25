BLOOMSBURG — It’s been a while since Shikellamy has been 1-0 to start the season. All the way back to 2017 in fact, which was also the last time the Braves finished with a winning record.
While there’s still 90 percent of the regular season ahead, the Braves, who finished 1-9 in each of the last two seasons, took a big step toward improvement on Friday, as Shikellamy rode a strong performance by Luke Snyder out of the backfield to match its win total from each of the last two seasons with a 21-7 opening night win over Central Columbia.
“Luke is a stud. I think he’s one of the best backs in the area,” said Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser. “He can run with power, he can run with speed. The offense that we’re running right now, if we just give him a little bit of room, he’s going to be fine. He played a heck of a game on both sides of the ball. He played really well at linebacker as well.”
Snyder finished his night with 111 yards on 21 carries and a pair of touchdowns, both of which were scored in the second half to break a 7-7 tie with the Blue Jays.
The Braves had a few big plays on offense in the first half, but were largely inconsistent on offense early on. They saved their two best offensive drives of the night for late, as they found the end zone in two of their final three possessions of the game, the first to go ahead late in the third quarter, and the last to chew up over half of the fourth quarter clock and ice the game with a late touchdown.
“We just made a little adjustment in our scheme and started running some of the straight T stuff that we have,” said Keiser. “We were having issues with our linemen, lots of cramping and injuries - same thing as last year. Hopefully, we can get through that because I think we have a heck of a group of kids. Brody Rebuck put on a heck of a show, made some plays when we was getting pressured. We’ve got playmakers, we just got to give them time to make plays.”
While Shikellamy’s offense improved as the game wore on, the Braves’ defense was solid all night. It pitched a shutout, as Central’s lone score came on special teams. Shikellamy limited Central to just a single first down in the first half and just 40 yards. For the game, the Blue Jays managed 166 yards, of which 36 came on its final drive after the Braves had gone ahead by two scores with under a minute to play.
“Last week when we got home from the scrimmage, that was one thing we were worried about — defense,” said Keiser. “We were a little late to the ball at times and we just didn’t look like we were going to be physical enough but tonight, everybody hit their keys well, ran downhill and made tackles. I’m proud as heck of them.”
Shikellamy drew first blood on its second possession of the game when freshman Thomas Pollock got behind Central’s secondary and hauled in a pass from Brody Rebuck and managed to turn it into a 78-yard touchdown reception.
The Blue Jays answered immediately on the ensuing kickoff, though, when Aiden Huntington took it back 84 yards for a touchdown to tie things up.
It was a stalemate from that point forward until late in the third quarter, when the Braves took over at their own 34 with 2:19 left. They put together a five-play, 66-yard drive capped by an eight-yard run by Snyder, who also had a 14-yard run earlier in the drive, and Rebuck connected with Charlie Walter for a 23-yard reception.
In the fourth quarter, the Braves got a 19-yard punt return from Asher Moyer to start on the Central 33. Shikellamy converted a pair of fourth downs and a third down on the drive, which lasted 13 plays. Snyder capped it with a four-yard touchdown run with :50 left to clinch the win.
Shikellamy 21, Central Columbia 7
Shikellamy (1-0);7;0;7;7 — 21
Central Columbia (0-1);7;0;0;0 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
S-Thomas Pollock 78 pass from Brody Rebuck (Steese kick), 8:02
CC-Aiden Huntington 84 kickoff return (Blake kick), 7:52
Third quarter
S-Luke Snyder 8-yard run (Steese kick), :32
Fourth quarter
S-Luke Snyder 4-yard run (Steese kick), :50
Statistics
;S;CC
First downs;14;9
Rushes-net yards;47-100;22-78
Passing yards;146;88
Passing;9-12-0;7-28-1
Fumbles-lost;2-1;3-1
Penalties-yards;10-50;5-42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shikellamy: Luke Snyder 21-111-2, Brody Rebuck 21-3, Bysaire Baez 2-10, John Rosinski 1-1, Asher Moyer 1-(-8), TEAM 1-(-17); Central Columbia: Talon Piatt 11-44, Gaje Gombert 3-24, Barron Oyar 3-5, Caius Morrow 3-(-3), Eli Book 1-7, Ty Regan 1-1.
PASSING — Shikellamy: Brody Rebuck 9-12-0, 146 yards, TD; Central Columbia: Caius Morrow 7-26-1, 88 yards, Team 0-2-0.
RECEIVING — Shikellamy: Thomas Pollock 5-113-1, Charlie Walter 1-23, Luke Keally 1-8, Owen Elliott 1-2, Luke Snyder 1-0; Central Columbia: Eli Book 3-47, Grant Snavely 2-30, Talon Piatt 1-7, Parker Day 1-4.