MILTON — Emily Wetzel scored an overtime goal as Shikellamy finally broke through against Milton goalie Larissa Shearer to win their Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I field hockey game Thursday.
The Braves (5-7-3 overall, 4-2-3 HAC-I) fired 22 shots at Shearer, a senior who finished her varsity career with 1,183 saves.
It took Wetzel’s goal at 6:29 of 7-vs.-7 overtime to topple Milton (2-11, 1-8).
Shikellamy 1, Milton 0 (OT)
Overtime
M-Emily Wetzel, 6:29.
Shots: S, 22-2. Corners: S, 11-2. Saves: Shikellamy 2 (Reagan Wiest); Milton 20 (Larissa Shearer).
n Central Columbia 2,
Southern Columbia 1
CATAWISSA — Emily Bender scored the game’s first goal, but Emma Yoder and Caitlyn Wetherill responded to give Central Columbia a playoff-berth clinching win.
The Blue Jays improved to 8-7, while the Tigers dropped to 3-12.
n Boiling Springs 1,
Line Mountain 0
BOILING SPRINGS — Line Mountain was edged in a nonleague game to fall to 5-6-1 on the season.
WEDNESDAY
n Midd-West 1, Shikellamy 0
MIDDLEBURG — Delaney Klingler scored early in the second quarter for the game’s only goal, lifting the Mustangs to the HAC crossover win.
Paris Seibel made five saves for Midd-West (8-8), which finished the regular season at .500.
Reagan Wiest stopped 10 shots for the Braves.
Midd-West 1, Shikellamy 0
Second quarter
MW-Delaney Klingler, 11:28.
Shots: MW, 11-5. Corners: Tied, 6-6. Saves: Shikellamy 10 (Reagan Wiest); Midd-West 5 (Paris Seibel).