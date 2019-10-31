HEPBURNVILLE — When you’re trying to catch up and the other side starts putting more and more players behind the ball defensively, it’s mighty difficult to initiate soccer offense.
That’s what really proved costly to a youthful Shikellamy squad that fell behind quickly in Wednesday's district final and never could locate the key needed to open Athens’ defensive door.
Abby Sindoni’s goal with 7:26 gone was the difference as Athens locked up its second straight District 4 Class 3A girls soccer championship by defeating Shikellamy 1-0 at the Balls Mills Soccer Club.
Madisyn Joslyn finished with four saves for the top-seeded Wildcats (15-2-2), who were able to keep Mick Bilger’s Braves from running consistent traffic in front of the goal.
“We didn’t test (Joslyn) the whole game,” Bilger said. “Every ball that went to her was either a through ball that didn’t quite connect or something that just bounced right to her.”
Cassi Ronk totaled two saves for the Braves, who ended the season 11-6-3.
Yet while an Athens handball gave Bilger’s squad a dangerous restart just a step or two outside the penalty area, Alexa Shaw was unable to connect and fired high.
Maybe a minute later, Taegan Williams located Sindoni near the left boundary. Once the Athens senior received the ball, she cut toward the middle of the field, sized up Ronk and uncorked a 25-yard rip that sailed just over the freshman’s fingertips.
“We came out a little flat,” Bilger said. “I think after the Selinsgrove win (in Saturday’s semifinals), a lot of the girls didn’t take this game quite as seriously. I was worried about that coming into it that the first 10-15 minutes might determine the game.
“And it ended up doing that.”
Although the Wildcats nearly doubled their lead later in the half — when Sindoni was able to take possession, gain a step on the Shikellamy backfield and wheel toward the cage — Ronk dived to her left to snare Sindoni’s slotted attempt.
Another dangerous Shikellamy restart, off the foot of Eryn Swanger, was well off the mark as the Braves failed to cash in before the break.
Shikellamy had the better of play in the second half, but Joslyn was able to deny Wiley Egan, Mckenna Zellers and Emily Shultz. As more and more Wildcats players worked into the defensive third — Athens had nine youngsters (and often 10) behind the ball for much of the final 20 minutes — the Braves struggled to manufacture a quality look.
“We started to settle down in the second half,” said Shaw, one of four Braves seniors. “We just couldn’t put one in. We just couldn’t get past their defense.”
Swanger had one last chance with about nine minutes to go, but Joslyn was able to glove that rip after it took a single hop. And even though Swanger, Egan, Shaw worked to try to beat Athens marks, they’d find another waiting if they broke someone down.
Shultz also had a terrific game at center back, winning many challenges and aiming to put the ball in dangerous spots with her booming clearances, probes and freebies.
“We never made a dent in their defense the whole night,” Bilger said. “We didn’t play our style of ball well and I think they defended it well.
“We just didn’t get those touches in the box when we needed.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS AAA GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
At Balls Mills Soccer Club
Athens 1, Shikellamy 0
First half
A-Abby Sindoni (Taegan Williams), 7:26.
Shots: S 5-3. Corners: S 6-1. Saves: Shikellamy 2 (Cassi Ronk); Athens 4 (Madisyn Joslyn).