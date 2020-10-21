The Associated Press

SUNBURY — Kendra Mull scored in 28th minute off an assist from Sophia Feathers, and Cassi Ronk made nine saves as Shikellamy dealt Bloomsburg its first loss of the season, 1-0, in a Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover game on Tuesday.

Bloomsburg drops to 15-1 on the season, while the Braves improve to 10-2-2. The Panthers lead Central Columbia by a game in Division II, while the Braves are one-game ahead of Lewisburg and Montoursville in the race for the Division I title.

Bloomsburg led in shots (9-4) and corners (4-1).

Abby Gerasimoff had three saves for the Panthers.

Shikellamy 1, Bloomsburg 0

First half

Shik-Kendra Mull (Sophia Feathers), 12:00.

Shots: Bloomsburg, 9-4; Corners: Bloom, 4-1. Saves: Shikellamy 9 (Cassi Ronk); Bloomsburg 3 (Abby Gerasimoff).

n Mount Carmel 6, Milton 2

MOUNT CARMEL — Mia Chapman recorded a hat trick, and Gabby McGinley made nine saves to carry Mount Carmel to a HAC-II victory.

The Red Tornadoes led 2-0 at halftime on Chapman goals. Milton got second-half goals from Janae Bergey and sophomore Morgan Reiner.

Mount Carmel 6, Milton 2

First half

MC-Mia Chapman, 32:00; MC-Chapman, 35:00.

Second half

M-Morgan Reiner, 45:30; MC-Chapman, 46:00; MC-Haley Sypniewski, 50:00; M-Janae Bergey (penalty kick), 55:00; MC-Katie Witkoski (Lexi Kane), 64:00; MC-Talia Mazzatesta, 75:00.

Shots: MC, 26-11. Corners: MC, 5-1. Cards: Milton (Crystal Hamilton, 77:42, yellow); Mount Carmel (Rachel Witkoski, 63:19, yellow). Saves: Milton 18; Mount Carmel 9.

n Northumberland Chr. 6,

Muncy 1

POINT TOWNSHIP — Emily Garvin and Caitlyn Gray each scored a pair of first-half goals to spur Northumberland Christian to the nonleague win.

Emma Daku-Treas scored a goal and assisted on two others as the Warriors improved to 15-1-1.

Anna Seeley made 16 saves for Muncy (4-5-1).

Northumberland Christian 6,

Muncy 1

First half

NC-Emily Garvin (Emma Daku-Treas), 6:58; NC-Garvin, 23:10; NC-Caitlyn Gray (Em. Daku-Treas), 34:17; NC-Gray (Anna Ulmer), 38:33.

Second half

NC-Eden Daku-Treas, 46:22; NC-Em. Daku-Treas (Garvin), 57:43; M-Emilie Nagel, 60:31.

Shots: NC, 22-1. Corners: NC, 13-1. Saves: Muncy 16 (Anna Seeley); Northumberland Christian 2 (Rebekah Hayner).

