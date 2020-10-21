The Associated Press
SUNBURY — Kendra Mull scored in 28th minute off an assist from Sophia Feathers, and Cassi Ronk made nine saves as Shikellamy dealt Bloomsburg its first loss of the season, 1-0, in a Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover game on Tuesday.
Bloomsburg drops to 15-1 on the season, while the Braves improve to 10-2-2. The Panthers lead Central Columbia by a game in Division II, while the Braves are one-game ahead of Lewisburg and Montoursville in the race for the Division I title.
Bloomsburg led in shots (9-4) and corners (4-1).
Abby Gerasimoff had three saves for the Panthers.
Shikellamy 1, Bloomsburg 0
First half
Shik-Kendra Mull (Sophia Feathers), 12:00.
Shots: Bloomsburg, 9-4; Corners: Bloom, 4-1. Saves: Shikellamy 9 (Cassi Ronk); Bloomsburg 3 (Abby Gerasimoff).
n Mount Carmel 6, Milton 2
MOUNT CARMEL — Mia Chapman recorded a hat trick, and Gabby McGinley made nine saves to carry Mount Carmel to a HAC-II victory.
The Red Tornadoes led 2-0 at halftime on Chapman goals. Milton got second-half goals from Janae Bergey and sophomore Morgan Reiner.
Mount Carmel 6, Milton 2
First half
MC-Mia Chapman, 32:00; MC-Chapman, 35:00.
Second half
M-Morgan Reiner, 45:30; MC-Chapman, 46:00; MC-Haley Sypniewski, 50:00; M-Janae Bergey (penalty kick), 55:00; MC-Katie Witkoski (Lexi Kane), 64:00; MC-Talia Mazzatesta, 75:00.
Shots: MC, 26-11. Corners: MC, 5-1. Cards: Milton (Crystal Hamilton, 77:42, yellow); Mount Carmel (Rachel Witkoski, 63:19, yellow). Saves: Milton 18; Mount Carmel 9.
n Northumberland Chr. 6,
Muncy 1
POINT TOWNSHIP — Emily Garvin and Caitlyn Gray each scored a pair of first-half goals to spur Northumberland Christian to the nonleague win.
Emma Daku-Treas scored a goal and assisted on two others as the Warriors improved to 15-1-1.
Anna Seeley made 16 saves for Muncy (4-5-1).
Northumberland Christian 6,
Muncy 1
First half
NC-Emily Garvin (Emma Daku-Treas), 6:58; NC-Garvin, 23:10; NC-Caitlyn Gray (Em. Daku-Treas), 34:17; NC-Gray (Anna Ulmer), 38:33.
Second half
NC-Eden Daku-Treas, 46:22; NC-Em. Daku-Treas (Garvin), 57:43; M-Emilie Nagel, 60:31.
Shots: NC, 22-1. Corners: NC, 13-1. Saves: Muncy 16 (Anna Seeley); Northumberland Christian 2 (Rebekah Hayner).