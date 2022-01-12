SUNBURY — That bounce in Lew Dellegrotti's step is less about his Shikellamy girls sitting second in their division than how they arrived there.
The Braves have played the suffocating defense that the dean of Heartland Athletic Conference girls coaches revels in.
On Wednesday they claimed another victim by way of asphyxiation, limiting archrival Selinsgrove to 25% shooting and forcing 22 turnovers in a 33-21 win at Phil Lockcuff Memorial Gym.
Shikellamy closed the first half with a pivotal run, never let the lead dip below four points from there, and blanked the Seals in the fourth quarter of the HAC-I showdown.
"I've got a team that bought into defense," Dellegrotti said after his 199th win in his 16th season, "and they worked hard."
Paige Fausey scored a game-high 12 points and spearheaded the relentless man-to-man that improved the Braves' record to 7-2 overall and 4-1 HAC-I. They trail only unbeaten Shamokin (8-0, 6-0) in the division with the teams' first meeting slated for Tuesday.
"This is a really big win and really brings our confidence up," said Fausey, who was tasked with defending Selinsgrove point guard and scoring leader Avery DeFazio. "I knew I was going to be guarding her and that she was their strongest player, and I just really wanted to get in her head. Play good 'D' on her. Frustrate her."
Shikellamy set the tone by forcing 12 first-quarter turnovers, five of them steals, including several deflections of lead passes to Seals' 6-footer Cierra Adams going to the bucket.
Selinsgrove shot just 2-of-9 from the floor in each of the first two periods, and trailed 19-13 at the break.
"We definitely tip our hat to them; they played a great defensive game," said Seals coach Aaron Ettinger. "Give their on-ball pressure a lot of credit. Even when we had opportunities to get the ball (inside), it was really hard to make the pass because their pressure defense was really good."
Selinsgrove (6-3, 4-2), which dropped to third in the division, became the fourth Shikellamy opponent to score 21 or fewer points in a game. Only three have scored 37 or more, and none have eclipsed 41.
"Our hard work really helped us," said Braves senior Averi Dodge, "and I think coming in with a good mindset and thinking that we're going to win no matter what really helped us."
Shikellamy led 6-2 midway through the first quarter, and Selinsgrove went more than seven minutes between DeFazio's putback on the game's opening possession and Veronica Stanford's driving layup on the left baseline.
It was 10-5 after Fausey's second bucket of the second quarter when Selinsgrove scored on consecutive trips while drawing the second foul on two Shikellamy starters. Adams picked up the second on Melanie Minnier, and Emma Bronowicz's second sent Murphy O'Brien to the line for a pair of free throws that made it 10-9.
The Braves closed the final three minutes of the half with a 9-4 run with three starters resting: Minnier, Bronowicz and point guard Tori Scheller. Kirsten Strohecker hit a baseline jumper ahead of Fausey's straightway shot near the arc and a pair of fouls for a 16-9 lead.
"I have a lot of seniors, and they know what they have to do. They're total team players," Dellegrotti said. "Taylor Sees, Kirsten Strohecker and Lily Wiest — they know their roles, and they did a super job. They came out and did it."
An Adams putback and two DeFazio free throws pulled the Seals within 16-13. Shikellamy cashed in a 40-second possession with Dodge's three-point play on the final shot of the half.
"I thought, Right here's our opportunity to really get back into this basketball game," Ettinger recalled. "I thought if we could get it to 16-15, 16-16 going into halftime ... but we didn't get the buckets with those starters on the bench. Then they get the and-one right before halftime. I thought that was a really big blow from a confidence standpoint."
Fausey, who had eight points in the second quarter, said: "Our subs work really hard and do what they need to do. I have a lot of faith in them, and I know our coach does."
Adams and DeFazio, both of whom entered averaging better than 10 points per game, each scored four of their eight points in the third quarter. DeFazio's bucket in transition made it 21-17 at the 5:30 mark. Dodge scored with a Fausey assist, and Minnier followed a miss to push the lead to 10 just three minutes later.
Minnier had six points, six rebounds and four steals; Bronowicz added five points, four boards and two steals; and Scheller had five rebounds and two steals.
"We just work really well as a team," said Dodge, who scored seven points. "It doesn't matter who it is, if they're starters or not."
SHIKELLAMY 33, SELINSGROVE 21
Selinsgrove (7-3, 5-2) 21
Avery DeFazio 3 2-2 8, Cierra Adams 4 0-2 8, Kristin Shaffer 0 1-3 1, Veronica Stanford 1 0-0 2, Murphy O'Brien 0 2-2 2. Totals 8 5-9 21.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Delaney Parker, Alyssa Latsha, Haylee Nava, Mackenzie Bailor, Shaela Kruskie, Lydia Geipel.
Shikellamy (7-2, 5-1) 33
Melanie Minnier 3 0-0 6, Averi Dodge 3 1-1 7, Emma Bronowicz 2 1-5 5, Tori Scheller 0 1-2 1, Paige Fausey 4 4-4 12, Lily Wiest 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 7-12 33.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Taylor Sees, Kirsten Strohecker, Blaire Balestrini.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove;5;8;8;0 — 21
Shikellamy;6;13;8;6 — 33
JV score: Shikellamy 37-19.