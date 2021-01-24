SUNBURY — Makayla Grenell and Destiny Sanders rolled 600 series to pace Shikellamy’s girls bowlers to a sweep of Central Columbia, 5-0, on Saturday.
The Braves boys lost to Central, 4.5-0.5 by only 36 total pins.
Grenell led the Shikellamy sweep with a 628 series that included a 244 game. Sanders top game in her 618 series was 235. Emma Fetterman topped 190 twice in a 574 series.
Eli McKercher led all boys bowlers with a 655 series (highlighted by a 231 game) for Shikellamy.
GIRLS
Shikellamy 5, Central Columbia 0
Shikellamy: Destiny Sanders 235-209-174—618; Kaylee Morgan 160-183-157—500; Arianna Woodcock 165-244-169—578; Makayla Grenell 244-205-179—628; Emma Fetterman 193-187-194—574. Baker games: 208-181—389. Totals 997-1,028-873—2,898 (3,287).
Central Columbia: Celia Sondheimer 110-84-116—310; Corina Yashinski 175-177-155—507; Leighann Aten 190-181-214—585. Baker games: 158-121—279. Totals 475-442-485—1,402.
JV score: Shikellamy 4-0. High bowlers: Shikellamy, Janica Leitzel 145-176-193—514; Erin Sprenkel 167-147-181—495.
BOYS
Central Columbia 4.5, Shikellamy 0.5
Shikellamy: Adam Oakes 161-182-227—570; Cooper Rouse 115-196-94—405; Cohen Boyer 164-186-184—534; Brayden Varney 181-168-215—564; Eli McKercher 231-213-211—655. Baker games: 130-230—360. Totals 852-945-931—2,728 (3,088).
Central Columbia: Matt Janson 162-152-136—450; Christian Edwards 136-214-201—551; Kaleb Wagner 212-187-208—607; Kolton Weaver 192-168-185—545; Gavin Wagner 166-237-208—611. Baker games: 191-169—360. Totals 868-958-938—2,764 (3,124).
Shikellamy JV: Lukas Michaels 148-118-155—421; Michael Becker 146-148-145—439.