SUNBURY — Melanie Minnier and Kiersten Strohecker won singles matches, and Shikellamy swept doubles play to handle Mifflinburg, 4-1 in Heartland Athletic Conference girls tennis action Tuesday.
Minnier posted a 6-0, 6-4 win over the Wildcats’ Destiny Jones at first singles, while Strohecker won 6-2, 6-0 over Kylie Vasbinder at No. 2 singles. Both of the Braves’ doubles tandems won by 6-0, 6-1 scores.
Rockell Keister pulled out Mifflinburg’s lone win in a super tiebreaker.
Shikellamy 4, Mifflinburg 1
Singles
Melanie Minnier (S) def. Destiny Jones 6-0, 6-4; Kiersten Strohecker (S) def. Kylie Vasbinder 6-2, 6-0; Rockell Keister (M) def. Olivia Weaver 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-8.
Doubles
Kelly Sprenkel/Anne Norris (S) def. Rebecca Reimer/Kooper Haines 6-0, 6-1; Lily Weist/Allie Minnier (S) def. Kassidy Reedy/Alexis Scopelliti 6-0, 6-1.
n Bloomsburg 3, Danville 2
BLOOMSBURG — Danville’s doubles teams were both winners in straight sets, but the Ironmen were swept in singles play to drop the HAC match.
Mahek Kotru and Jordan Brookhart won at first doubles for the Ironmen, while Noelle Stamm and Ella Dewald won their second doubles match.
Bloomsburg 3, Danville 2
Singles
Donna Lee (B) def. Paige Holcombe 6-2, 6-1; Brooke Kiester (B) def. Cara Bohner 7-5, 7-5; Sarah Bower (B) def. Sarah Bhanushali 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
Mahek Kotru/Jordan Brookhart (D) def. Abby Burrell/Analyn Lyman 6-0, 6-3; Noelle Stamm/Ella Dewald (D) def. Megan Anderson/Brooke German 6-3, 6-3.
n Loyalsock 4, Lewisburg 1
LEWISBURG — Grace Hilkert and Bridget Kinnaman battled through a tiebreaker to take their doubles match in straight sets and avert a Loyalsock sweep.
The Lewisburg pair won 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) at first doubles. The Green Dragons won just three games in singles play.
Loyalsock 4, Lewisburg 1
Singles
Kaitlyn Savidge (Loy) def. Bekah Vance 6-0, 6-1; Abbie Machmer (Loy) def. Ayra Tufail 6-0, 6-0; Mia Bias (Loy) def. Sofia Waughen 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Grace Hilkert/Bridget Kinnaman (Lew) def. Sarah Hall/Anna Hall 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Madelyn Hall/Isabella Dadzie (Loy) def. Mia Kazakavage/Katelyn Fessler 6-3, 6-2.