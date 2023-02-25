CRESSON — When Blaire Balestrini made her third 3-pointer of the game, Shikellamy had shaved its deficit in the Districts 4/6 Class 5A girls basketball championship game by more than half. The Braves had the momentum, and they had 9 minutes and 33 seconds to complete a nearly miraculous comeback.
Alas, it was not to be.
“In the first half, we had problems with our defense, but, in the second half, we stepped that up and got our offense going,” said a teary-eyed Paige Fausey, the Braves senior shooting guard. “Unfortunately, our defense needed to be better, and a lot of our girls were in foul trouble, so we couldn’t play as hard and put enough pressure on as we would have liked to.
“It sucks that we lost, but my teammates are great and we worked hard the whole game. That’s all I can ask that we fought hard the whole game. It sucks because I’ll never get to play basketball with them again.”
In Fausey’s final game, though, the youthful Braves might have gained invaluable experience in what wound up being a 66-41 setback at the hands of undefeated Hollidaysburg on Saturday afternoon at Mount Aloysius College Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center.
After a 1-7 start, Shikellamy was playing in late February, overcoming adversity to go toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the state in the classification before running out of gas in the last nine minutes, closing the scorebook on a 13-11 campaign.
“This is a good learning experience for them all,” Shikellamy coach Lew Dellegrotti said. “We played very good, but when we got in foul trouble, it was tough.
“I’m very proud of this team. I’m very proud that they’ve learned what they have to do to win.”
While the Golden Tigers basically kept Braves super-frosh Lily Fatool under wraps for the better part of three quarters, Balestrini stepped up to toss in a team-high 17 points. The junior swing player scored 12 in the third quarter as Shikellamy battled back from down 15 at the half to get within seven points on her trey with 1:33 left in the third quarter.
“I was just using what my teammates gave me. Every time they set a screen, it would open something for me to get a shot off. I was working on my mechanics and focusing on what I needed to do,” said Balestrini, who accounted for three of the Braves’ five 3-pointers.
The Braves needed Balestrini and others to produce points because Hollidaysburg’s Sydney Lear was all over Fatool the whole game. Coming off a 29-point game in Shik’s semifinal win over Central Mountain and averaging 24.5 points in the four games leading up to the subregional final, Fatool got only 10 field goal attempts — six of which came in the fourth quarter when Hollidaysburg pulled away on a game-ending 17-4 run.
Fatool finished with 12 points.
“She’s a freshman. She has to learn this is going to happen. She has to learn to trust in her ability and just move without the basketball,” Dellegrotti said.
The Golden Tigers (23-0) never trailed, jumping out to a 6-0 lead 69 seconds into the contest on Bella Vent’s fastbreak layup after Ashden Stitt dove on the floor for a steal.
Vent fronted all scorers with 18 points. Lear finished with 16, while 6-foot senior post Alison Hatajik came up with 12 for Hollidaysburg.
Hollidaysburg took a 32-17 lead into the half, forcing the Braves into 17 turnovers and holding Fatool to four points.
“We knew it would be a guard-oriented game for them and their top three guards would be a tough matchup for us,” Tigers coach Deanna Jubeck said. “That’s where we turned our attention last week. (Defense) is where we hang our hats.”
It took 90 seconds for Shik to get on the board on a Balestrini 3-pointer that cut the Golden Tigers’ early advantage to 6-3. Hollidaysburg’s lead reached as many as 10 in the opening stanza, when the Tigers' full-court pressure was directly responsible for six of Shikellamy’s 10 giveaways.
Shikellamy finished with 26 turnovers. Dellegrotti said the Braves hadn’t faced such strong defensive pressure all season.
“No. No. They’re a very good team. There’s a reason they’re ranked number one,” Dellegrotti said.
Fausey and the Braves, though, still had the wherewithal to appreciate the strides they’d made over the course of the season.
“We have good coaching on this team. We have heart and we have hustle. I think we wanted it really bad, and we turned the season around,” Fausey said.
With everything they have coming back, the Braves shouldn’t have to find their footing next year. They’ll be in position to hit the ground running.
“I’m excited, because we’ve shown we can do it even with a young lineup,” Balestrini said.
DISTRICTS 4/6 CLASS 5A SUBREGIONAL
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Mount Aloysius College Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center,
Cresson
HOLLIDAYSBURG 66, SHIKELLAMY 41
Shikellamy (13-11) 41
Lily Fatool 4-2-3 12, Blaire Balestrini 7 0-2 17, Cassi Ronk 0 2-2 2, Paige Fausey 0 1-2 1, Allison Minnier 1 1-2 3, Nadia Smith 1 0-0 2, Olivia Solomon 1 0-1 2. Totals 13 6-12 41.
3-point goals: Balestrini 3, Fatool 2.
Did not score: Carli Berry.
Hollidaysburg (23-0) 66
Sydney Lear 6 3-6 16, Bella Vent 7 4-6 18, Ashden Stitt 0 1-2 1, Alison Hatajik 6 0-0 12, Isabella Yohn 1 3-5 5, Makenna Weimert 2 2-2 7, Sam Shoemaker 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 14-23 66.
3-point goals: S. Lear, Weimert.
Did not score: Lauren Stevenson, Hannah DiPangrazio, Alissa Heim, Abby Steiner.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;9;8;17;7 — 41
Hollidaysburg;17;15;15;19 — 66