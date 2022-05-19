WILLIAMSPORT — Shikellamy had a great first day Thursday at the District 4 Track and Field Championships at Williamsport.
The Braves won three events, and built a solid lead in the team race over Williamsport.
Shikellamy got wins from Emma Bronowicz (pole vault), Melanie Minnier (javelin) and the 4x800-meter relay team of Elli Ronk, Olivia Solomon, Bri Hennett and Alyssa Keeley.
Bronowicz set a personal best in winning the pole vault at 11 feet, 3 inches.
“I felt really good,” Bronowicz said. “I really listened to my coaches about hydration, good diet and getting lots of rest so I was ready to go. I’m a senior, so I really wanted to get to states. We have some other people going already so it should be a lot of fun.”
Minnier won the javelin with a throw of 117-3, and the 4x800 relay team withstood a surprising challenge from an all-freshmen Shamokin team, with Keeley, the anchor, pulling away on the final leg.
Shikellamy’s time was 9:43.03, with Shamokin second at 9:59.17. The Indians’ lineup of Alexis Bressi, Kamryn Kramer, Emily Rumberger and Aliyah Schiavoni missed their school record by three seconds.
The Indians’ Madison Lippay won the 3A high jump (5-1) and finished third in the triple jump.
In 2A, Southern Columbia’s 4x800 relay team of Evelyn Cook, Heather Cecco, Annabelle Reck and Kate Moncavage was the only Valley winner. Moncavage ran a 2:14 anchor split as the Tigers topped Lewisburg and Danville, each of which also qualified for the state meet, with a time of 9:41.77. Lewisburg’s team of Kyra Binney, Caroline Blakeslee, Jenna Binney and Elena Malone ran 9:43.27, and Danville’s team of Hannah Bartholomew, Bella Johns, Coyla Bartholomew and Victoria Bartholomew finished in 9:49.35.
“I felt good so I went for it,” said Moncavage. “I was a little worried because we were behind.”
Moncavage held off Lewisburg anchor Elena Malone, a sixth-place state finisher in the 400 last year.
“(Malone) is more of a 200-400 runner, but Kate was really strong,” said Southern assistant coach Ryan Boyer.
Shikellamy’s Lauryn Michaels (3A high jump), Mifflinburg’s Ella Shuck (3A triple jump) and Adelyn Schlegel (3A pole vault) had runner-up finishes.
Shikellamy took the 3A team lead with 50 points, followed by Williamsport (37.33), Mifflinburg (33) and Shamokin (24.5).
Fewer events were held in 2A. Southern Columbia has the team lead with 21 points, followed by Bloomsburg (16), Mount Carmel (14), Towanda (13) and Montoursville (11).
District 4 Track & Field Championships
Class 3A Finals (Champion advances plus qualifiers)
Team standings (key): 1. Shikellamy (Shik) 50, 2, Williamsport (Will) 37.33; 3. Mifflinburg (Miff) 33; 4. Shamokin (Sham) 24.5; 5. Selinsgrove (Sel) 19.66; 6. Jersey Shore (JS) 15.50; 7. Athens (Ath) 6.
4x800 relay: 1. Shikellamy (Elli Ronk, Olivia Solomon, Bri Hennett, Alyssa Keeley) 9:43.03; 2. Shamokin (Alexis Bressi, Kamryn Kramer, Emily Rumberger, Aliyah Schiavoni), 9:59.17; 3. Williamsport 10:00.22; 4. Athens 10:10.79; 5. Selinsgrove (Lexi Felty, Emily Fry, Shaela Kruskie, Hannah Rowe), 10:13.09; 6. Jersey Shore 10:28.71.
High jump: 1. Madison Lippay, Sham, 5-1; 2. Lauryn Michaels, Shik, 4-11; 3T. Maddy Fertig, Sel, and Elizabeth Sheesley, Miff, 4-9; 5. Marissa Allen, Miff, 4-9; 6T. Brooke Klinger, Sham, and Peyton Dincher, JS, 4-7.
Shot put: 1. Lusaenne Ma’afu, Will, 2. Taniyah Martin, Will, 34-6; 3. 3. Shakiya Stapleton, Sel, 33-9; 4. Meghan Bussey, Shik, 33-8.5; 5. Natilya Mills. Will, 32-0; 6. Olivia Bartlow, Ath, 30-8.5.
Javelin: 1. Melanie Minnier, Shik, 117-3; 2. Olivia Holmes, Will, 112-6; 3. Meg Shively, 104-6; 4. Madelyn Gerst, JS, 104-2; 5. McKenna Paarker, Sel, 102-1; 6. Erika Haag, Will, 101-4.
Triple jump: 1. Devon Walker, JS, 34-8.25; 2. Ella Shuck, Miff, 32-10.25; 3. Madison Lippay, Sham, 32-1.75; 4. Cameron Hoover, Shik, 32-1.5; 5. Zoey Pophal, Will, 31-8.5; 6. Taylor Walker, Ath, 31-7.75.
Pole vault: 1. Emma Bronowicz, Shik, 11-3; 2. Adelynn Schlegel, Miff, 8-0; 3T. Katelyn Estep, Sel, Cassidy McClintock, Miff, and Aly Bingaman, Shik, 8-0; 6T. Nicole Gelnett, Sel; Grace Bingaman, Sel; Sophie Cendoma, Will, 7-6.
Class 2A finals (Top two advance to states plus qualifiers)
Team standings (key): 1: Southern Columbia (SCA) 21, 2, Bloomsburg (Bl) 16, 3. Mount Carmel (MCA) 14, 4. Towanda (Tow) 13, 5. Montoursville (Mtv) 11, 6T. Danville (Dan) and Lewisburg (Lew) 8.
4x800: 1. Southern Columbia (Evelyn Cook, Heather Cecco, Annabelle Reck, Kate Moncavage) 9:41.77; 2. Lewisburg (Kyra Binney, Caroline Blakeslee, Jenna Binney, Elena Malone, 9:43.27; 3. Danville (Hannah Bartholomew, Bella Johns, Coyla Bartholomew, Victoria Bartholomew) 9:49.35 (SQ); 4. Hughesville, 10:00.83; 5. Warrior Run (Sienna Dunkleberger, Lilllian Wertz, Tora Kolstead, Sage Dunkelberger) 10:05.81; 6. Milton (Emma East, Mackenzie Lopez, Cameron Roush, Leah Walter) 10:22.41; 7. Central Columbia 10:30.43; 8. Montoursville 10:30.94.
Discus: 1. Anna Baylor, Mtv, 100-10; 2. Cassandra McGinley, Bl, 98-9; 3. Alyssa Reisinger, MCA, 96-10; 4. Linsey Donlan, SCA, 92-2; 5. Avery Dowkus, MCA, 91-3; 6. Hannah Risch, Tow, 85-7; 7. Hailey Sherwood, Hu, 84-4; 8. Anita Shek, Mil.
Long jump: 1. Porschia Bennett, Tow, 16-9.5; 2. Charly Schlauch, Bl, 16-4.5; 3. Loren Gehret, SCA, 16-0.5; 4. Hannah Ely, Wy, 15-10; 5. Charity Vellner, MCA, 15-6.25; 6. Sara Dewyer, Mil, 15-4.75; 7. Emily Chillis, Dan, 15-4.5; 8. Caitlyn Weatherill, CC, 15-2.75.