Nick Dunn honed his sweet swing in a home batting cage that is seeing much more activity since the Minor League Baseball season was put on hold last week.
Dunn, a 2015 Shikellamy graduate, was in Florida preparing for his third season in the minors when news broke the anticipated April 9 opening day had been postponed amid COVID-19 concerns. He returned to the Valley to continue a daily workout regimen while awaiting word on his future.
"I pretty much just picked up where I left off with my workouts and stuff when I left for spring training," he said. "Definitely anxious to get back to playing."
The decision to delay the start of the season put upward of 4,000 minor leaguers out of work, including Dunn, a second baseman who was ticketed to begin the year with the Palm Beach Cardinals of the Class A-Advanced Florida State League. Dunn spent the 2019 season in Palm Beach, batting .247 with 38 RBIs and 35 runs scored in 104 games despite spending three weeks on the injured list in early June.
While there has been no update on a possible start date, word came Thursday that Major League Baseball planned an initiative for Minor League players to receive compensation through April 8. The league also announced its intent "to work with all 30 (Major League teams) on the development of an industry-wide plan for compensation beyond (April 8)."
In a statement released Thursday, Major League Baseball said, "Each player who is under a Minor League Uniform Player Contract will receive a lump sum equal to the allowances that would have been paid through April 8."
According to The Associated Press, minor leaguers will receive payment of $400 per week from teams in a lump sum for the next three weeks — significantly more than their usual spring per diems of $100-200 per week. The league hopes the stipend will allow players to cover housing, food and other expenses through what would have been the end of spring training.
"I think it’s good," Dunn said. "I’ll appreciate anything they can do for us at this point, being that we have no idea when we’ll be able to play again."
Dunn was a fifth-round draft choice by St. Louis in 2018 after starting all 172 games in a three-year career at the University of Maryland. As a junior, he hit a team-best .330 with 10 home runs, 17 doubles and 39 RBIs for the Terrapins, earning first team All-Big Ten honors before the Cardinals made him the No. 153 overall pick.
After beginning his professional career with State College of the New York-Penn League, he played the final 14 games of Class A Peoria's 2018 regular season. He then helped the Chiefs to the Midwest League Championship series by ripping hits in the team's first seven playoff games. He became the seventh player in team history to have at least 10 hits in one playoff run. Peoria lost the Midwest title to Bowling Green in a best-of-five series, 3-1.
A year ago, playing in the same Palm Beach infield with fellow 2018 draft picks Nolan Gorman (third base) and Luken Baker (first base) — both of whom are regarded among the organization's top 20 prospects — Dunn closed the season with six multiple-hit games in the Cardinals' last nine. A left-handed batter, he hit .271 over the second half of the season, including .295 in July and August with a midseason injury behind him.
Palm Beach's regular season was scheduled to begin April 9 with a three-game home series against Jupiter, and continue through Sept. 6. There is no target date to start the season, according to Pat O'Conner, President and CEO of Minor League Baseball.
"With the health and well-being of the players, umpires, team employees and our fans in mind, we will continue to monitor the developments and follow guidelines set forth by public health agencies and our partners at Major League Baseball," O'Conner said in March 13 statement. "Once the public health experts and agencies have decided it is safe to begin the 2020 season, and the players are physically ready to begin the season, we will do so."
That leaves Dunn among thousands of ballplayers in limbo for the foreseeable future.
"Besides working out," he said, "I’ve just been taking advantage of the extra time home with my family until they give us any word on a possible start date."