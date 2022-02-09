DANVILLE — Shikellamy ran to the middle of the court at Whitey McCloskey Center to celebrate its first win at Danville in 13 years.
John Piefer went to the bench, grabbed a cup, and started drinking water.
The senior guard had 25 points in the 75-71 victory over Danville, and was locked on Danville guard Carson Persing for most of the second half.
"Johnny Peifer has a lot of responsibility on our team," Shikellamy coach Bill Zeigler said. "He led us in scoring which is a great feat, but he also had to guard Carson Persing the whole game, which is another tough feat, in and of itself."
The Shikellamy victory avenged a 71-44 loss back on Jan. 7, and it is the Braves first victory over the Ironmen at the McCloskey Center since a 58-56 win on Jan. 16, 2009.
"Danville exposed some of our weaknesses, and things we had to get better at," Zeigler said. "I think we showed tonight that we are getting better against the press."
Peifer added: "Kade (Hoffman) didn't play in that first game. Mason (Deitrich) was just getting back. When we are full-strength, we are a tough team to beat, especially when we play well like we did today.
"We haven't won here in a long time. It sure felt good."
Playing better against the press was huge in the fourth quarter when Shikellamy had the lead.
Shikellamy went into the bonus with 5:34 left in the game. With point guard Ryan Williams inbounding the ball, the Braves were able to get easy baskets off long passes, or get to the free-throw line. Peifer and Hoffman combined to go 10-of-10 from the charity stripe in the final stanza. Williams, who scored just two points, finished with six assists.
"Ryan didn't play well in the first game against Danville, and nobody felt worse about that than Ryan," Zeigler said. "The last couple of weeks he's really picked it up, making the right decisions, and breaking the press."
Hoffman and Cam Lenner also finished in double digits for Shikellamy. Hoffman had 14 of his 16 points in the second half after three first-half fouls. Lenner also had 16 points for the Braves. However, it might have been Shikellamy's bench that saved them in this one. Trey Wallace had eight points, eight rebounds, and two blocks, while Scott Miller made two last-second shots — ending the first and third quarters ‚ for all four of his points.
"When Kade was in foul trouble, Wallace came in and had a couple of blocks, had some rebounds," Peifer said. "Those guys really provided some big plays."
Shikellamy led by 11 with a little more than two minutes left in the game, when Persing and Mason Raup caught fire late.
Raup and Persing hit back-to-back 3s sandwiched between a Shikellamy turnover on the inbounds to get back within 67-62 with 1:19 left in the game. John Peifer converted two foul shots, but Persing scored on a drive with a minute left to cut the margin to 69-64.
Mason Deitrich converted a layup after Shikellamy broke the Ironmen pressure with 45 seconds, but Persing shook loose for another 3-pointer to cut the lead to 71-67. Shikellamy would turn the ball over, and Zach Gordon missed the front end of a one-and-one for Danville. The offensive rebound rattled around into Gordon's hands, and he found Cade Cush for a layup with 17 seconds left. All of a sudden the Ironmen were within 71-69.
Peifer made two foul shots with 15.7 seconds left to push the lead to four. Persing converted a layup, but Deitrich was left wide open for a layup with three seconds left as the Braves salted the victory away.
Shikellamy 75, Danville 71
Shikellamy (13-7) 75
Ryan Williams 1 0-3 2; Cam Lenner 7 0-1 16; John Peifer 9 6-6 25; Mason Deitrich 2 0-0 4; Kaden Hoffman 5 6-6 16; Scott Miller 2 0-0 4; Trey Wallace 3 2-2 8. Totals 29 14-18 75.
3-point shots: Lenner 2, Peifer.
Did not score: none.
Danville (12-7) 71
Carson Persing 8 3-4 22; Zach Gordon 6 2-3 14; Shane Kozick 3 1-2 7; Dameon White 1 0-0 2; Hayden Winn 4 0-0 9; Mason Raup 4 0-0 9; Cade Cush 3 2-2 8. Totals 29 8-11 71.
3-point goals: Persing 3, Winn, Raup.
Did not score: Luke Huron.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;12;19;18;26 — 75
Danville;14;11;16;30 — 71
JV: Dan, 60-54. High scorers: Dan, Huron, 26; Shik, Asher Moyer, 14.