DANVILLE — Drew Balestrini didn't have good reason to put on the catcher's gear in the first inning of Monday's game at Danville.
The Shikellamy senior singled to lead off the game and scored one pitch later, then watched as a parade of Braves teammates gave him the opportunity to bat again. Balestrini took advantage with a two-run double that gave Shikellamy a stunning seven-run lead.
"It was great to just come out and give us a good start, a good lead," he said. "We can hit the ball with anyone. It felt good to just do what we know we can do."
The Braves hammered 12 hits — three for extra bases — and Mason Deitrich allowed four runs in a complete-game win over the Ironmen, 13-4, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I baseball.
Shikellamy (8-3 overall, 7-2 HAC-I) won its seventh consecutive game, and remained atop the division standings with rival Selinsgrove (8-3, 7-2) and Central Mountain (6-3, 6-2) tied in the loss column.
"Offensively, I think we're getting better each game," said Braves coach Derek Alex. "We knew the potential that we had. We just had to clean some things up, and we're doing a great job with that.
"We just talked about staying locked in. Each game, one game at a time, one pitch at a time."
Danville (6-5, 6-4), which opened its season with a 12-3 win at Shikellamy, dropped behind Montoursville (6-3, 5-3) in the league race.
The Ironmen committed 10 errors Monday, including outfield miscues on each of the first two hits of the game. The Braves, in fact, lined the game's first three pitches for hits by Balestrini, Blaise Wiest and Duncan Weir, the latter two plating runs. Shikellamy scored its seven first-inning runs on six hits, a walk and five errors.
"When the first three pitches of the game are all hit really hard, compounded by little mistakes, and they're sending guys on the basepaths, it's kind of difficult to process that early in the game that many things," said Danville coach Devin Knorr. "I mean, we had a lot of things go wrong early, and, to be honest, we never recovered. We had a couple weeks' worth of defensive mistakes."
The early outburst made it simple for Deitrich, a right-hander with a tough slow curve. Though he ran into trouble in the Ironmen's three-run second inning — highlighted by Mason Raup's two-out, two-run triple — Deitrich did good work with runners on base, stranding eight.
"They scored (33) runs in the past two games, so to give up four and throw a complete game? He had some stuff today," Alex said. "He struggled early a little bit with command, but as the game goes on — I've seen it the past three starts — he gets more comfortable and gets more confident with his pitches. All you can ask is for him to go out and battle, and he did that."
The Braves missed an opportunity to end the game early, filling the bases with no outs but not scoring in the third. Deitrich answered with back-to-back scoreless innings, and nearly had a third in a row before pinch-hitter Brady Hill ripped a two-out, run-scoring single to plate Ian Persing who had doubled in the fifth. Still, Deitrich retired the final six Ironmen batters.
"He's just staying in the zone, got his nasty curveball going, and he was letting the guys make plays and we were making them for him," said Balestrini. "He did exactly what we needed out of him."
The one silver lining for Danville was its four pitchers — Daniel Knight, Lane Berkey, Joey Delbo and C.J. Outt — combined for 12 strikeouts. That helped keep 10 Braves on the bases, seven in scoring position.
"We opened our year down there, and, in a very similar manner, what happened to us today happened to them. We got a big win," said Knorr. "They came back and gave us one back today. It was their day out of the gates.
"We have to play better. This was not our best effort, and hopefully we got all of it out of our system in just one night."
Shikellamy 13, Danville 0
Shikellamy;720;022;0 — 13-12-1
Danville;030;010;0 — 4-9-10
Mason Deitrich and Drew Balestrini. Daniel Knight, Lane Berkey (2), Joey Delbo (5), C.J. Outt (7) and Mason Raup.
WP: Deitrich. LP: Knight.
Shikellamy: Balestrini 2-for-5, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Blaise Wiest 2-for-5, double, run, RBI; Duncan Weir 1-for-2, 3 runs, RBI; Connor Fitzgerald 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Davis Marshall 1-for-4, 2 runs; Wyatt Faust 2-for-5, RBI; Kyle Schaeffer 2-for-4, double, run.
Danville: Zach Gordon 2-for-3, RBI; Raup 1-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs; Ian Persing 1-for-4, double, run; Delbo 1-for-3; Brady Hill 1-for-1, RBI; Connor Kozick 1-for-3, run; Jack Smiley 2-for-3, run.