SUNBURY — Domonic Angelillo can do a little bit of everything on the baseball field.
In a game delayed a day by rain, Angelillo pitched 6 innings, and knocked in two runs at the plate, leading Shikellamy to an 8-3 season-opening win over Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I-foe Jersey Shore.
“He did a great job,” said Shikellamy coach Rich Aurand, who returns for a second stint as the Braves' leader. “He battled all day.”
It wasn’t a pretty start to the game for Aurand’s team.
Angelillo hit the first batter of the game, who would eventually come around to score. The run scored on a ground ball back to Angelillo, who made the poor decision to throw home instead of taking the easier out at first base. Nevertheless, the Braves came up with a 3-6 double play to end the inning, and prevent further damage.
“I wasn’t really worried about it,” said Angelillo. “It was early in the game with a lot more game to go.”
The Braves picked up two runs in the bottom of the second inning despite not recording a single hit. One run was scored via a passed ball, and the other was scored on a walk with the bases loaded.
The Bulldogs answered in the top of the third to tie the game on pair of singles from Connor Griffin and Tyler Bauder. Once again, the Braves came up with a double play (1-2-3) to get out of the inning with minimal damage.
Shikellamy failed to record a hit until the fourth inning. Angelillo was the one to finally notch a tally in the hits column, subsequently stealing second and third before scoring on a passed ball to give the Braves a 3-2 lead.
The hosts broke open the game in the following frame, scoring four runs. Angelillo spearheaded the effort, ripping a single down the third base line to drive in two Braves. Mark Culp and Connor Nickey also recorded RBIs during the inning.
“I had said to him when he came to the plate ‘Can you imagine the headlines that you’re gonna make here should you get a base hit?’” said Aurand. “He really delivered.”
Angelillo settled in from there, as no Bulldog runner passed second base throughout the rest of his outing. Angelillo pitching six innings, striking out seven batters while allowing two earned runs.
“He did a good job of getting his fastball over and then also mixing in a curveball,” said Aurand. “They had a hard time with the changing speeds.”
The Braves scored an additional insurance run in the sixth on a RBI single off the bat of Nickey.
“Getting win one is always a relief,” said Aurand. “We’ve been working out since January, so we’ve been itching to play.”
SHIKELLAMY 8, JERSEY SHORE 3
Jersey Shore;101;000;1 – 3-6-2
Shikellamy;020;141;X – 8-5-2
Dominic Angelillo, Logan Fisher and Marc Culp. Jerrin Loomis, Connor Griffin (5) and Gideon Dapp.
WP: Angelillo. LP: Loomis.
Jersey Shore: Griffin 2-for-3; Kooper Peacock 2-for-4; Tyler Bauder 1-for-4, 2 RBIs.
Shikellamy: Cohen Boyer 1-for-1, 2 BBs, RBI; Conner Nickey 1-4, RBI; Angelillo 2-3, 2 RBIs.