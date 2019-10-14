While the attention of many high school football fans was focused on a game further north, Shikellamy won for the second time in three weeks by beating Holy Redeemer in a matchup of afterthoughts.
The unique nonleague game — played on the neutral turf of Berwick's Crispin Memorial Field — came about when the teams' original Week 8 opponents opted to play one another in a showdown of unbeaten, state-ranked squads. Southern Columbia, No. 1 in Class 2A, traveled to No. 3 in Class 4A Wyoming Area and won its 79th consecutive regular-season game, 42-0.
Meanwhile, at the home of six-time state champion Berwick, Shikellamy build a 35-point lead in the first half and dispatched the winless Royals, 35-7, before a sparse crowd.
The machinations that brought the Braves and Royals together — which included a review by the Heartland Athletic Conference — weren't ironed out until the Monday before the game. Shikellamy coach Todd Tilford said he didn't think it was a distraction.
"The kids stayed focused," he said. "I think our kids were excited to represent our district against another, and it was fun to play a team we knew nothing about.
"It's a good experience for kids overall in the long run."
Shikellamy junior Brayden Long, who caught a touchdown pass Friday, said the team put its faith in school officials in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the game.
"I think us as a team, it's doing what was best for us," Long said. "We're coming out and it doesn't matter who we're going to play. We're going to play to the best of our abilities. Fans come to support us and we're going to play hard for them."
Braves junior Drew Balestrini, who passed for 158 first-half yards, said he was proud of the team's performance in light of the adversity.
"That's like the most important thing to me," said. "There's always going to be bumps in the road, but the fact that we can find ways to get over them ... that's what means the most to me."
— Scott Dudinskie
Room to improve
Despite winning for the third consecutive weekend — and the second straight Friday in league play — the folks in Selinsgrove felt they weren’t as sharp as they could have been in their 38-21 victory over HAC-I playmate Central Mountain.
And much of that might sit with a defensive unit that yielded 306 yards passing to Wildcats quarterback Zane Probst and his fleet of receivers.
Probst wound up completing 17 of his 31 passes — he was picked off once by a diving Scott Kissinger after teammate Wyatt Metzger tipped the ball — but five of those throws covered 231 yards. He also passed for three touchdowns against the Seals.
“We’ve been playing really, really well and they hit a couple big plays and that’s something that on film I think is going to be invaluable,” Seals coach Derek Hicks said following Friday night’s victory. “They found a weakness that we can now coach and correct and get that buttoned up before the next couple weeks.”
“There’s a lot of things we need to improve on for next week if we want to beat Danville and Montoursville in the upcoming weeks,” added Josh Nylund, who scored on an 88-yard touchdown pass from Danny Shoch on the Seals’ first play from scrimmage.
Nylund also had another score on a 64-yard punt return wiped out by penalty.
“You hope you come out and take care of business, but the kids know they’re 0-7,” Hicks admitted. “It’s our Homecoming weekend and I think emotionally there was kind of a breath after Berwick, Loyalsock and Shamokin last week.
“There was a little bit of an emotional letdown, but that’s OK because we survived it. Now we refocus and move forward. … It’s kind of an ugly win, but we’ll take it.”
— Michael Bullock
Many happy returns
One thing the Seals hope they can maintain is the field position they enjoyed throughout Friday night’s victory. The return game had plenty to do with that.
Aside from Selinsgrove’s opening possession — the Seals started at their own 12 and moments later Shoch hit Nylund for 88 yards — the only other possession that was troublesome was the last.
And that began at the Seals’ 25.
In between, Selinsgrove began possessions at the Central Mountain 46, its own 44, Central Mountain’s 37, its own 49 and its own 40. In the second half, the Seals opened at the Central Mountain 46, 24 and 33 before beginning drives at their 39 and 45.
“Brett (Foor) and Josh on the punts, both did a great job,” Hicks said. “On the kickoff, Dean (Hollenbach), I thought he was tackled on the 30 but he somehow did the Dean thing and zig-zagged in and out and got it to midfield.
“On both punts and kicks, I thought the guys did a great job.”
— Michael Bullock
Seeking a streak
The feeling that momentum had turned in Shamokin's season following Friday's 28-21 triumph over Danville was palpable. The Indians snapped a four-game losing streak, and will find themselves among the eight-team District 4 AAA playoff field in two weeks' time.
Joe Masser and Ian Paul both spoke of sustaining Shamokin's newfound momentum, with Paul noting, "It's going to be an exciting turn of events," and Masser adding, "The next two games, we feel we can win."
But to do that, Shamokin will have to rewrite a string of recent history which has proven most unkind. The last two-game winning streak for the Indians came Aug. 29 and Sept. 5, 2014, against Line Mountain and Central Mountain by a combined 47-12 margin. That was also the last time Shamokin started a season 2-0.
Since then, the Indians have had 15 chances to string together consecutive victories. In those games, they are 0-15 — including an 0-6 mark during the 2017 season which ended in the District 4 AAA semifinals.
Shamokin's 16th chance comes Friday, against a Shikellamy team which has found new life after an 0-5 start, posting a 2-1 mark over its last three games and averaging 38 points per game in that span.
— Josh Funk
Fine freshmen
Lost in a 47-21 loss to Jersey Shore on Friday night was the performance of two of the Green Dragons' freshmen on the defensive side of the ball.
Freshman Hagen Persun might be undersized on the Lewisburg defensive front, but the 5-foot-8, 170-pounder uses that lack of size to his advantage.
Early the second quarter, Persun came through nearly unblocked to get his hands on Jersey Shore's Owen Anderson's punt. Owen Ordonez picked up the blocked punt and scored a 19-yard TD.
In the next Jersey Shore offensive possession, the freshman knifed through the defensive front to sack Jersey Shore quarterback Tanner Lorson for a 6-yard loss.
Michaels, a 5-foot-6, 150-pounder, has a bright future as a cornerback. Michaels had three pass breakups in the first quarter, including two on back-to-back plays on third- and fourth-and goal from the Bulldogs 7 to prevent a score and stop the Bulldogs on downs.
— Todd Hummel
Sack man
Southern Columbia senior halfback and Michigan recruit Gaige Garcia — in addition to scoring two TDs — stepped onto the field on defense late in the first half for two plays with Wyoming Area driving in the red zone. All he did was sack Deluca on back-to-back plays, forcing a field goal try that failed, preserving the shutout.
Garcia said the Tigers' slow start to the game was not a problem.
“We were calm. We don’t face adversity a whole lot, but we started to pick it up in the second quarter and then we added to it in the second half," he said. "That’s just how we play; we will play you hard for four quarters."
Garcia said the game was beneficial going forward as it resembled a playoff game in that they travel to play an unknown team.
— Harold Raker
Davis with the assist
Tigers junior cornerback Jake Davis made his presence felt all over the field, disrupting what was left of the Warriors’ passing game after his teammates finished harassing quarterback Domenic Deluca.
He didn’t have an interception, but he should get credit for at least a half of a pick.
Davis’ deflection of a rushed Deluca pass in the third quarter was picked off by senior linebacker and Wisconsin commit Preston Zachman and returned 53 yards for the Tigers’ final TD of the night.
— Harold Raker
Look, mom — one hand
Although Julian Fleming didn’t score a touchdown in Southern Columbia’s big win, he did wow the large crowd with one of his patented one-handed grabs.
The senior Ohio State recruit thrust his right hand skyward on a go route down the right side and made the catch before going out of bounds. That set up one of sophomore halfback Gavin Garcia’s three TDs in the game.
— Harold Raker
Block that kick
In addition to Southern’s season-high seven sacks, the Tigers also added a punt block to their list of accomplishments Friday. Doing the honor was defensive tackle Ian Huntington and linebacker Tyler Waltman. After that, both teams substituted the rest of the way.
— Harold Raker