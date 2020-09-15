MIFFLINBURG — Shikellamy stood strong against a barrage of shots and penalty corners by Mifflinburg, using a third-quarter goal to forge a 1-all overtime tie in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I field hockey showdown.

The Wildcats had significant advantages in shots (18-5) and corners (20-6), but they were limited to just Camryn Murray’s 25th career goal. She scored with an assist from Brook Karchner at the 5:37 mark of the second quarter.

The Braves knotted the score when Morgan Heiser scored with 9:25 showing in the third.

Mifflinburg 1, Shikellamy 1, OT

Second quarter

M-Camryn Murray (Brook Karchner), 5:37.

Third quarter

S-Morgan Heister, 9:25.

Shots: M 18-5. Corners: M 20-6. Cards: S (Hanna Fausey, green; Luxi Walz, green; Mya Willard-Miller, green). Saves: Shikellamy 17 (Reagan Wiest); Mifflinburg 4 (Jaden Keister).

n Central Columbia 2,

Midd-West 0

ALMEDIA — The host Blue Jays improved to 2-0 with the HAC-II victory.

n Milton, Warrior Run ppd.

MILTON — The HAC-II game was postponed due to a lack of officials, according to the Milton Athletics Twitter feed.

