MIFFLINBURG — Shikellamy stood strong against a barrage of shots and penalty corners by Mifflinburg, using a third-quarter goal to forge a 1-all overtime tie in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I field hockey showdown.
The Wildcats had significant advantages in shots (18-5) and corners (20-6), but they were limited to just Camryn Murray’s 25th career goal. She scored with an assist from Brook Karchner at the 5:37 mark of the second quarter.
The Braves knotted the score when Morgan Heiser scored with 9:25 showing in the third.
Mifflinburg 1, Shikellamy 1, OT
Second quarter
M-Camryn Murray (Brook Karchner), 5:37.
Third quarter
S-Morgan Heister, 9:25.
Shots: M 18-5. Corners: M 20-6. Cards: S (Hanna Fausey, green; Luxi Walz, green; Mya Willard-Miller, green). Saves: Shikellamy 17 (Reagan Wiest); Mifflinburg 4 (Jaden Keister).
n Central Columbia 2,
Midd-West 0
ALMEDIA — The host Blue Jays improved to 2-0 with the HAC-II victory.
n Milton, Warrior Run ppd.
MILTON — The HAC-II game was postponed due to a lack of officials, according to the Milton Athletics Twitter feed.