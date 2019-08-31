ALMEDIA — After throwing for 65 yards in last week’s loss, Central Columbia quarterback Garrett McNelis nearly doubled that in the first half during Friday’s 24-3 win over Shikellamy.
Central Columbia had three trips to the red zone in the first half, but managed only three points from a single field goal early in the second quarter.
Shikellamy (0-2) struggled to move the ball. The Braves finished with 146 offensive yards, and their only points came on a 23-yard field goal by Jon Gittens to tie the score early in the second quarter.
As the first half began to wind down with the score tied, McNelis hit Zander Bradley while throwing on the run for a 22-yard touchdown.
“They were trying to cover us man, and I didn’t think that they were going to be successful doing that,” Central Columbia coach Scott Dennis said. “We felt like we had to get them out of the heavy blitzes, so we started throwing the ball a little bit, and then Garrett (McNelis) looked pretty good.”
Just over a minute later, McNelis dumped off a short pass to tight end Garrett Carter, who took it the rest of the way for a 49 yard score, giving Central Columbia a 14-point lead.
“It all starts up front,” McNelis said. “The linemen did great. They kept me safe back there, kept me on two feet. I just got the ball to my receivers and they made plays for me.”
Entering the fourth quarter with the game still in reach for Shikellamy, Dennis turned to the ground game, relying heavily on Troy Johnson. Johnson got into a steady groove, eventually breaking a run for a 38 -yard touchdown.
“We needed to get (the run game) in rhythm,” Dennis said. “We needed Troy to start getting comfortable, and I thought as the game went on, he became more and more comfortable.”
The Braves kept the Blue Jays mostly in check. Central Columbia (1-1) was held to 232 yards of offense. Brayden Long had an interception for the Braves defense, which allowed only seven first downs.
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 24, SHIKELLAMY 3
Central Columbia (1-1) 0 17 0 7 — 24
Shikellamy (0-2) 0 3 0 0 — 3
Second Quarter
CC-FG, Mason Yorty, 23
S-FG, Jon Gitten, 23
CC-Zander Bradley 22 catch from Garrett McNelis (Yorty kick)
CC-Garrett Carter 49 catch from McNelis (Yorty kick)
Fourth Quarter
CC-Troy Johnson 38 run (Yorty kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
CC Shik
First downs 7 5
Rushes-yards 30-114 31-81
Passing 6-12-1 7-15-1
Passing yards 118 65
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties 4-30 6-45
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING — Central Columbia: Troy Johnson 13-80, TD; Auston Rainier 4-31. Shikellamy: Joel Derr 11-86, Drew Balestrini 12-30, Nate Minnier 4-23.
PASSING — Central Columbia: Garrett McNelis 6-12-1, 118 yards, 2 TDs. Shikellamy: Drew Balestrini; 7-15-1, 65 yards.
RECEIVING — Central Columbia: Zander Bradley 3-60, TD; Garrett Carter 2-57, TD. Shikellamy: Connor Fitzgerald 2-13; Mason Brubaker 1-13; Eric Shoch 2-5.