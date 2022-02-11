SELINSGROVE — Lily Wiest was supposed to be a weak link in Shikellamy's fierce defense, a reserve pressed into action due to foul trouble that Selinsgrove could exploit.
Wiest proved there's no such thing when it comes to the Braves.
The senior gave up a few inches to 6-footer Cierra Adams, but she conceded nothing more. Adams hit a free throw with 3 minutes to play — her only second-half point on 0-for-4 shooting — that pulled the Seals within 20-19, but Shikellamy blanked them the rest of the way in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I battle royal.
"I think I did really good, honestly. I played as tough as I could, and I feel like we made good progress and had a good outcome," said Wiest, who entered for starter Melanie Minnier with 6:15 left in the third quarter and finished with two rebounds and a fourth-quarter block of Adams.
"Lily did a helluva job on Adams," said Braves coach Lew Dellegrotti. "(Defense is) our M.O.; it's not our offense. This group has bought into the whole concept, and they play hard. Every one of them. They played very good team defense."
Shikellamy's fifth consecutive win clinched at least a share of the HAC-I title and a berth in next week's league tournament. The Braves (16-5 overall, 14-2) close the regular season Monday against HAC-II leader Southern Columbia. They can win the title outright if Shamokin (16-3, 12-2) loses either today at Jersey Shore or Monday at Selinsgrove.
The Seals (14-5, 12-3), who are 7-2 in their last nine games, can get into the HAC Tournament with a win over the Indians in their regular-season finale.
"I'll give Shik a ton of credit. Their on-ball pressure is extraordinary," said Selinsgrove coach Aaron Ettinger. "Their guard pressure is just so good that, even when you have mismatch situations, it's really hard to get the ball inside, and they do a really good job on the backside helping."
Paige Fausey scored a game-high 14 points for Shikellamy, including all nine of their first-quarter points. The only non-senior to start between the teams, the junior guard staked the Braves to a 9-2 lead after just 5-plus minutes with several aggressive drives.
"I knew we had to come out strong and put a lot of pressure on them, and we did," Fausey said. "Making those baskets really got me pumped, and got our team excited. Everyone was working hard."
Haylee Nava, who matched Adams with six points, entered along with Delaney Parker and Alyssa Latsha after three minutes to relieve several girls in the Seals' Senior Night starting lineup. Nava hit a pair of jumpers in the final two minutes to trim the deficit to 9-6 at period's end.
"We got off to a slow start, but give Shikellamy credit: They attacked us," said Ettinger. "They took advantage of some mismatch situations and got off to a fast start, but I definitely would not do anything different. Our seniors deserved the opportunity to start tonight."
A pair of Nava free throws early in the second quarter made it 9-8, but the Seals continued to be plagued by turnovers (12 in the half) and shot just 1-for-3 in the second quarter. Still, it was enough — when combined with Shik's 1-for-13 clip — to knot the halftime score at 11.
"Nothing takes away from the fact that they're a great defensive team, especially man-to-man, but our main game is pushing out and running in transition, and we didn't really get a chance to do that," said Seals senior guard Avery DeFazio. "That definitely set us back a little bit offensively, but compared to the first game (a 33-21 loss on Jan. 12) we did a lot better against the ball pressure."
The third quarter closed with a flourish, and another tie at 16. Nava passed out of a trap in the right corner to Parker, who found Latsha alone under the hoop for a 16-14 Selinsgrove lead. The Braves' Averi Dodge beat the horn with a driving layup. The Braves then opened the fourth quarter with four points off Seals turnovers for a 20-16 lead at the 7:02 mark.
"I wanted them to calm down, spread it out, and take a good shot," said Dellegrotti, who took an immediate timeout up four to set up a more discerning offensive set.
It didn't pan out. The Braves committed four turnovers, shot 0-for-4 from the field, and missed the front end of two one-and-one foul-shooting situations in the final 12.4 seconds.
The Seals couldn't get out of the own way either, after Parker's left-elbow jumper with 5:50 to play and Adams foul shot at the 3:01 mark. They missed three shots — including Wiest's block — and committed the final three of 23 turnovers, including an errant inbound pass to the Braves' Tori Scheller with 2.9 seconds left.
"Although the momentum was on our side, momentum isn't very loyal. It goes wherever the people take it," said DeFazio, who had two defensive rebounds, a block and a steal within a series of five possessions in the middle of the fourth. "Although the momentum is helpful, we just couldn't convert our offense. But I don't think we gave up an ounce of effort at any point during the game."
SHIKELLAMY 20, SELINSGROVE 19
Shikellamy (16-5, 14-2) 20
Melanie Minnier 1 0-2 2, Averi Dodge 1 0-3 2, Emma Bronowicz 1 0-0 2, Paige Fausey 5 4-5 14. Totals 8 4-10 20.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Tori Scheller, Blaire Balestrini, Lily Wiest, Taylor Sees.
Selinsgrove (14-5, 12-3) 19
Avery DeFazio 1 0-2 2, Cierra Adams 2 2-4 6, Delaney Parker 1 0-0 2, Haylee Nava 2 2-2 6, Alyssa Latsha 1 1-3 3. Totals 7 5-11 19.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Mackenzie Bailor, Lydia Geipel, Veronica Stanford, Shaela Kruskie.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;9;2;5;4 — 20
Selinsgrove;6;5;5;3 — 19
JV score: Selinsgrove 32-29.