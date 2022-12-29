LANCASTER — Isaac McGregor and Alex Reed were in pursuit of championships while four other Shikellamy wrestlers were alive when the first day of the Neil Turner Memorial Holiday Classic concluded.
Reed, a 114-pound junior, recorded three consecutive falls, including a pair in the first round. McGregor, a 133-pound junior, pinned his way through two rounds before blanking Radnor's Zach Fluck in the third, 7-0.
Braves teammates Connor Wetzel (160) and Mason Rebuck (215) lost for the first time in the third round, but both won their first consolation bouts.
The other Shikellamy wrestlers in contention are CJ Keener (139) and Cole Wetzel (152). Cole Wetzel lost his first match to York Suburban's Brayden Gentzyel, 7-0, but then rallied for four consecutive wins.
Eben Kisner (121) and Brody Rebuck (189) also made the fourth round of consolations for the Braves before bowing out.
Wrestling continues today at Conestoga Valley High School.
Neil Turner Memorial Holiday Classic
at Conestoga Valley High School
(Shikellamy results)
Championship round 1
107: Max Hallman pinned Chase Denatala (Hamburg), 5:27; 114: Alex Reed pinned Jayden Dmeza (St. Georges Tech), 0:12; 121: Eben Kisner pinned Jasiel Mercado-Gonzalez (Harrisburg), 0:48; 127: Dylan Delcollo (Delaware Military Academy) pinned Derek Brubaker, 1:54; 127: Rucker Cash (Harrisburg) major dec. Danny Hernandez, 10-2; 133: Isaac McGregor pinned Gage Leffler (Pittston), 0:52; 139: CJ Keener dec. Colby Seller (Mifflin County), 7-6; 145: Jake Cunningham (Mifflin County) pinned Trason Danley, 0:48; 152: Brayden Gentzyel (York Suburban) dec. Cole Wetzel, 7-0; 172: Christian Burd (Hershey) major dec. Matthew Shaffer, 12-0; 189: Brody Rebuck dec. Eli Poyer (Central Dauphin), 5-1; 285: Camden Zoll (Conestoga Valley) dec. Lucas Wetzel, 1-0.
Championship round 2
107: Thunder Beard (Central Dauphin) tech. fall Hallman, 16-1 (3:27); 114: Reed pinned Giovanni Mauro (St. Joseph's Prep), 0:37; 121: John Shrimp (Montgomery) dec. Kisner, 10-3; 133: McGregor pinned Seth Karpulk (Tulpehocken), 0:41; 139: Ashton Warchol (Exeter Township) dec. Keener, 7-5; 160: Connor Wetzel dec. Luke Needham (Conestoga Valley), 8-3; 189: Teagen Rogers (Penn Manor) dec. B. Rebuck, 7-6; 215: Mason Rebuck pinned Tate Sechrist (Jersey Shore), 0:55.
Consolation round 1
127: Gavin Reiking (Exeter Township) pinned Brubaker, 2:03; 127: Hernandez dec. Will Gearhart (St. Georges Tech), 6-2; 145: Clayton Miller (New Oxford) pinned Danley, 1:40; 152: Cole Wetzel major dec. Chance Lawyer (New Oxford), 10-1; 172: Shaffer dec. Mason Shieh (Radnor), 7-6; 285: Alfonso Galindo (Hershey) dec. L. Wetzel, 5-1.
Consolation round 2
107: Rusty Lloyd (St. Georges Tech) major dec. Hallman, 12-2; 121: Kisner pinned Camden Baker (Jersey Shore), 2:13; 127: Sam Johnsson (LaSalle College) pinned Hernandez, 3:39; 139: Keener pinned Connor Dillon (Littlestown), 1:27; 152: Cole Wetzel dec. Grant Fisher (Berlin Brothersvalley), 8-3; 172: Grady Garrison (Bellefonte) dec. Shaffer, 5-0; 189: B. Rebuck pinned Derek Price (New Oxford), 4:12.
Consolation round 3
121: Kisner pinned Nigel Wood (St. Joseph's Prep), 2:25; 139: Keener tech. fall Daniel Brady (Hamburg), 16-0 (3:20); 152: Cole Wetzel dec. Leyton Ruck (St. Joseph's Prep), 2-1; 189: B. Rebuck pinned Callum Peoples (Radnor), 2:07.
Championship round 3
114: Reed pinned Dominick Parenti (LaSalle College), 5:34; 133: McGregor dec. Zack Fluck (Radnor), 7-0; 160: Ryan Garvick (Central Dauphin) dec. Connor Wetzel, 7-0; 215: Grant Mathias (Berlin Brothersvalley) dec. M. Rebuck, 6-3.
Consolation round 4
121: Joey Simko (Methacton) dec. Kisner, 4-0; 139: Keener dec. Garrett Price (Waynesboro), 2-0; 152: Cole Wetzel def. Sam Munch (Salesianum), 0-0; 160: Connor Wetzel dec. Max Murray (Bellefonte), 6-4; 189: Jakub Gloc (Salisbury Township) pinned B. Rebuck, 1:52; 215: M. Rebuck pinned Isaac Bautista (Waynesboro), 0:46.