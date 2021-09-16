Shikellamy's football team needed to find a new opponent following the shutdown of Wellsboro's football program due to COVID-19.
On Thursday morning, they did.
Executive Education Charter School Academy, from District 11, will visit Shikellamy Stadium Friday night at 6:30 p.m., according to Shikellamy Athletic Director Tim Foor.
The Raptors are a first-year football program. They are 1-2 on the season, beating Schuylkill Haven, and losing to Interboro and Berks Catholic.
Executive Education had an open date in its schedule.
Shikellamy will be looking for its first win of the season. The Braves have played well on defense and have been able to move the ball on the ground.
Gage Wolfe and Coltyn Sempko lead the team in tackles — Wolfe with 27 and Sempko with 24. Senior Kurtis Raker has been hard to handle up front, with eight solo tackles as a defensive tackle, including 4.5 for a loss.
On offense, the Braves' Delaware Wing-T has done a good job moving the ball on the ground. Sempko, Wolfe and Isaac Schaffer-Neitz have almost evenly split carries this season. Sempko leads the team with 145 yards, while Wolfe has 130 yards and Schaffer-Neitz is third with 128 yards.
Braydon Wertman is in his first-year as a starting quarterback. He's thrown for 195 yards, 124 of which have come on passes to senior receiver John Peifer.