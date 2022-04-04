MILTON — Shikellamy raced out to a 13-run lead, and held off Milton's rally in a 15-9 victory over the Black Panthers in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action.
The Braves (2-1 overall, 2-1 HAC-I) have scored 29 runs in their two victories this season.
Taylor Treas, Sydney Sinko and Gweneth Wiest all knocked in three runs for Shikellamy, while Allison Minnier had five hits.
Shikellamy scored eight runs in the third inning to break open the game. Sinko had a three-run triple to open the scoring in the third. Wiest had a two-run single.
Keirsten Stork, Kendall Fedder and Miranda Hess each knocked in two runs for Milton (0-2 overall and HAC-I).
Shikellamy 15, Milton 9
Shikellamy;238;110;0 — 15-22-3
Milton;003;330;0 — 9-12-4
Taylor Treas, Maggie Johnson (6) and Regan Wiest. Miranda Hess and Anastasiya Doyle.
WP: Treas; LP: Hess.
Shikellamy: Treas, 4-for-4, double, triple, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Wiest, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Sydnee Leeser 2-for-4, run, RBI; Allison Minnier 5-for-5, 2 doubles, 3 runs; Gweneth Wiest 4-for-5, run, 3 RBIs; Sydney Sinko 3-for-4, 2 triples, 3 runs, 3 RBIs.
Milton: Keirsten Stork 1-for-5, homer (3rd, solo), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Emilie Miller 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Brooklyn Wade 2-for-4; Kendall Fedder 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Madelyn Nicholas, 2 runs; Doyle, 2 runs; Hess 2-for-4, 2 doubles, run, 2 RBIs.