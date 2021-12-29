SUNBURY — Tori Scheller scored 10 of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter Wednesday as Shikellamy pulled away from Lourdes Regional in the second half for a 50-20 win in nonconference girls basketball.
Scheller scored seven first-quarter points as the Braves jumped out to an 11-4 lead after the first quarter. The Red Raiders nearly matched Shikellamy in the second quarter, getting five points from Cassidy Grimes, as the Braves slightly extended their lead to 23-14 at halftime.
Behind Scheller, who hit four 3-pointers, Shikellamy outscored Lourdes 27-6 in the second half. Blair Balestrini scored seven of her nine points in the third quarter.
Emma Bronowicz added 10 points for the Braves.
Leah Kosmer scored eight points to lead the Red Raiders.
Shikellamy 50, Lourdes Regional 20
Lourdes Regional 20
Masie Reed 1 1-3 4, Tori Lindemuth 1 0-0 2, Cassidy Grimes 1 2-4 5, Anna Keer 0 1-2 1, Leah Kosmer 2 4-6 8. Totals 5 8-15 20.
3-point goals: Reed, Grimes.
Did not score: Paityn Moyer, Chloe Rishel, Kaiden Chikotas, Gabriella Coleman.
Shikellamy 50
Melanie Minnier 0 2-2 2, Averi Dodge 3 0-1 6, Emma Bronowicz 3 4-4 10, Tori Scheller 4 6-8 18, Paige Fausey 1 1-2 3, Blair Balestrini 4 0-0 9, Lilia Wiest 0 0-1 0, Kiersten Strohecker 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 13-18 50.
3-point goals: Scheller 4, Balestrini.
Did not score: Olivia Solomon, Allison Minnier.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional;4;10;5;1 — 20
Shikellamy;11;12;19;8 — 50