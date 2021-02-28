SUNBURY — There is little doubt that the Shikellamy boys basketball team has been playing much better lately.
But erasing a 15-point lead in less than four minutes better?
That’s exactly what the Braves pulled off on Saturday night against Berwick.
John Peifer found a streaking Mason Deitrich for a layup at the buzzer as Shikellamy knocked off the Bulldogs, 50-49, at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium. The Braves won for the fifth time in six games.
Shikellamy (7-10) trailed by double digits in the fourth quarter, and still trailed by 46-31 with 4:09 left in the game. The Bulldogs managed just three foul shots the rest of the way, while Shikellamy used its pressure defense to spark a game-ending 19-3 spurt.
Davis Marshall scored inside for Shikellamy with 16 seconds left in the game to tie the game. Sean Murphy then went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line with 5.6 seconds left to give the Bulldogs a 49-48 lead. After Marshall rebounded the miss, the Braves called timeout. Berwick had a foul to give, and the Braves inbounded again with 3.3 seconds left. Peifer dribbled to the top of the key, and Deitrich executed a backcourt cut. Peifer hit the sophomore in stride, and Deitrich made the layup in one motion at the buzzer.
Marshall had a game-high 25 points and pulled down 19 rebounds to lead the Braves.
Murphy had 18 points to lead Berwick (1-16).
Shikellamy 50, Berwick 49
Berwick (1-16) 49
Brayden Boone 0 1-2 1; Miles Doll 2 3-5 7; Matt Lonczynski 3 0-2 6; Rich Montes 1 0-0 2; Sean Murphy 7 1-2 18; Tahjee Taylor 1 0-0 2; Isaac Tripp 4 3-4 13. Totals 18 8-15 49.
3-point goals: Murphy 3, Tripp 2.
Did not score: none.
Shikellamy (7-10) 50
Mason Deitrich 3 1-2 7; Cam Lenner 1 1-2 3; Brayden Long 2 0-0 5; Nate Luciano 1 2-3 4; Davis Marshall 11 3-4 25; John Peifer 1 4-4 6. Totals 19 11-15 50.
3-point goals: Long.
Did not score: Cael Amerman, Colin Zechman.
Score by quarters
Berwick 10 14 10 15 — 49
Shikellamy 13 9 5 23 — 50
JV: Shik, 43-41. High scorers, Shik, Lenner, 17.
n Danville 80,
St. John Neumann 57
WILLIAMSPORT — Danville had three players finish with 20 or more points against the Golden Knights, but the difference came on the defensive end.
The Golden Knights’ brother duo of David and Davion Hill combine to average nearly 50 points per game, but they finished with just 28 points against the Ironmen.
The key point came late in the second quarter. Davion Hill went to the line with the Knights trailing 36-30 with about two minutes left in the first half. He missed both foul shots, and Danville used an 18-5 spurt to open up a 54-35 lead with about five minutes left in the third quarter.
St. John Neumann made a run at the Ironmen. David Hill hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and Hanief Clay added another as the Golden Knights got within 60-50.
Danville’s offense proved to be too much as Jagger Dressler knocked two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help Danville ice the game.
K.J. Riley led Danville (13-1) with 24 points, while Dressler finished with 23 points. Dante Harward finished with a double-double, 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Clay led the Knights (14-3) with 18 points. David Hill finished with 15 points, while Davion Hill chipped in 13 points.
Danville 80, St. John Neumann 57
Danville (13-1) 80
K.J. Riley 11 2-4 25; Jagger Dressler 9 2-2 23; Dante Harward 7 3-4 20; Aiden Witkor 2 0-0 5; Brady Hill 2 3-4 7. Totals 31 10-14 80.
3-point goals: Dressler 3, Harward 3, Riley, Witkor.
Did not score: Conner Kozick, Hayden Winn, Mason Raup, Damieon White, Cade Cush, Charlie Betz.
St. John Neumann (14-3) 57
David Hill 6 1-2 15; Davion Hill 5 0-2 13; Keon Burkholder 1 0-0 2; Hanief Clay 7 1-2 18; Jerval Weeks-Shuler 2 0-0 4; Naseer Dymeck 2 0-0 5. Totals 23 2-6 57.
3-point goals: Clay 3, Davion Hill 3, David Hill 2, Dymeck.
Did not score: Ryan McNamee, Naz Smith.
Score by quarters
Danville 18 27 17 18 — 80
St. John Neumann 18 14 18 7 — 57
JV: Danville, 42-32. High scorer, Dan, Raup, 21.
ACAA Championship Game
n Northumberland Chr. 53,
Blair County Christian 29
STATE COLLEGE — Cole Knauss scored 17 points, and the Warriors’ defense limited Blair County to single-digit scoring in every quarter to pick up the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament Title.
David King — who scored 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds — was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player for the Warriors (15-6).
Ean McCarty scored 11 to lead Blair County (16-4).
ACAA Championship Game
at C3 Sports, State College
Northumberland Christian 53,
Blair County Christian 29
Blair County Christian (16-4) 29
Ean McCarty 4 0-0 11; Davis Dull 2 1-2 5; Kurt Slease 1 0-0 2; Connor Dull 3 1-3 7; Hunter Nagle 1 0-0 2; Mason Andre 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 2-5 29.
3-point goals: McCarty 3.
Did not score: Aaron Winters.
Northumberland Chr. (15-6) 53
David King 5 0-0 15; Cole Knauss 6 2-2 17; Luke Snyder 3 0-0 6; Henry McElroy 2 3-8 7; Justin Ross 1 1-2 3; Donnie Rager 1 0-0 3; Micah Moyer 1 0-2 2. Totals 19 6-15 53.
3-point goals: King 5, Knauss 3, Rager.
Did not score: Josh King, Sam Garvin, Alec Phillips, Ian Anderson.
Score by quarters
Blair County 7 6 8 8 — 29
Northumberland Chr. 13 12 13 15 — 53
n Selinsgrove 45,
Mifflin County 39
SELINSGROVE — The Seals knocked down three fourth-quarter 3-pointers, and limited the Huskies to just three fourth-quarter field goals in the nonleague win.
The teams were tied at 28-28 heading into the fourth quarter before the Seals’ defense led them to the victory.
Ryan Reich led the way with 16 points, while Isaiah Ulrich chipped in 13 points. The two combined for seven 3-pointers in the game for Selinsgrove (2-12).
Owen Wise scored 14 points to lead the Huskies (4-13).
Selinsgrove 45, Mifflin County 39
Mifflin County (4-13) 39
Cade Pennypacker 2 2-4 6; Jayden Jackson 3 1-1 8; Ty Felmlee 1 2-2 4; Cole Knable 0 3-4 3; Owen Wise 5 0-0 14; Jace Shoemaker 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 8-11 39.
3-point goals: Wise 4, Jackson.
Did not score: Alex Kline, Tyler Metz, Quinton Hepler.
Selinsgrove (2-12) 45
Reis Naugle 1 0-0 3; Nate Hackenburger 3 0-0 6; Ethan Harris 1 0-0 2; Isaiah Ulrich 4 2-4 13; Ryan Reich 6 0-0 16; Theo Feiler 1 0-0 2; Spencer George 1 1-4 3. Totals 17 3-8 45.
3-point goals: Reich 4, Ulrich 3, Naugle.
Did not score: Blake Haddon, Joey Hoover, Randy Richter.
Score by quarters
Mifflin County 15 7 6 11 — 39
Selinsgrove 13 9 6 17 — 45
Perry County Tournament
Final
n Greenwood 36,
West Perry 31
COVE – The Wildcats limited the Mustangs to just one field goal in the second quarter, the difference in claiming the Perry County Tournament.
Avery Morder and Mike Strohm each scored 10 points to lead the Wildcats (15-0). Greenwood is off until Thursday’s District 3 Class A semifinal.
Greys Shambaugh scored 14 points to lead West Perry (2-15).
Greenwood 36, West Perry 31
West Perry (2-15) 31
Si Twigg 2 2-3 8; Trace Reisinger 3 0-0 7; Greys Shambaugh 5 2-2 14; Dylan Gautschall 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 4-5 31.
3-point goals: Twigg 2, Shambaugh 2, Reisinger.
Did not score: Dante Beddig, Marky Quaker, Dane Middleton.
Greenwood (15-0) 36
Avery Morder 2 5-8 10; Sam Myers 1 1-2 3; Tyler Sherman 1 3-4 5; Tyler Sherman 4 0-0 8; Brennan Miller 0 0-1 0; Mike Strohm 3 2-2 10 Totals 11 11-17 36.
3-point goals: Storm 2, Morder.
Did not score: Gage Wirth.
Score by quarters
West Perry 11 2 8 10 — 31
Greenwood 13 6 6 11 — 36
n Millersburg 62,
Williams Valley 57
TOWER CITY — A night after falling to league-rival Line Mountain without leading scorer Christian Bingaman, the Indians bounced back in a back way.
Devyn Kintzer had a triple-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and Tate Etzweiler scored a game-high 18 points as Millersburg (14-5) topped the Schuylkill League-Division II champion Vikings.
Millersburg 62, Williams Valley 57
Millersburg (14-5) 62
Devyn Kintzer 7 2-4 16; Dylan Gray 3 0-0 7; Kyle Casner 1 0-0 3; Isaiah Dyer 2 0-0 4; Nate Dohrman 5 0-0 14; Tate Etzweiler 6 4-4 18. Totals 24 6-8 62.
3-point goals: Dohrman 4, Etzweiler 2, Gray, Casner
Did not score: none.
Williams Valley 57
Bryce Herb 1 0-2 2; Jesse Engle 5 0-0 10; Mason Evans 8 0-1 16; Brady Evans 5 2-3 15; Jake Herman 5 0-0 14. Totals 24 2-6 57.
3-point goals: Herman 4, Evans 3.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 17 13 19 13 — 62
Williams Valley 20 17 12 8 — 57
n Hughesville 66,
Line Mountain 53
MANDATA — Nick Trevouledes scored 17 points, and the Spartans outscored the Eagles by 10 in the second half to pick up the nonleague victory.
The Spartans (5-15) finished the game with four players with four fouls, and survived Line Mountain (5-14) knocking down 27 of 37 foul shots.
Riley Young scored 25 points, and Caden Lahr added 12 points, on 10-of-14 shooting from the free-throw line, to lead the Eagles.
Hughesville 66, Line Mountain 53
Hughesville (5-15) 66
Ethan Woolcock 3 2-2 8; Nick Trevouledes 6 4-6 17; Mike Dylina 1 0-0 2; Luke Kaiser 5 0-0 13; Dylan Bieber 2 1-2 6; Carter Cowburn 3 2-4 8; Cam Fetterman 4 0-0 12. Totals 24 9-12 66.
3-point goals: Fetterman 4, Kaiser 3, Trevouledes, Bieber.
Did not score: Landen King, Josh Heiney, Trent Knater.
Line Mountain (5-14) 53
Riley Young 6 11-15 25; Damien Fritchey 1 0-0 3; Rhett Klinger 2 2-2 7; Caden Lahr 1 10-14 12; Nick Williams 1 4-6 6. Totals 11 27-37 53.
3-point goals: Young 2, Fritchey, Klinger.
Did not score: Nick Snyder, Brady Bingaman, Maverick Bradigan.
Score by quarters
Hughesville 20 16 14 16 — 66
Line Mountain 19 14 8 12 — 53