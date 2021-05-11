SUNBURY — Davis Marshall showed up in Shikellamy's bullpen during the bottom of the fifth inning Tuesday, soft tossing to loosen his right arm.
He had practically no time to warm up, however, because Selinsgrove's Ryan Reich retired the Braves on seven pitches to extend a string of eight consecutive outs. Marshall was immediately called back to resume playing third base while the Seals tried to add to their lead.
"Coach told me if we got up, I'm coming in for the save," Marshall said later.
Only a team that had won nine in a row would be thinking about a potential save situation down two runs late to a Division I recruit that just found his groove.
Well, guess who pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to save Shikellamy's 4-3 win and punctuate a season sweep of archrival Selinsgrove?
"We have a good offense; I have faith in them," Marshall said about the Braves' decisive three-run sixth. "Reich's a great pitcher, but he got a little wild towards the end.
"Just never give up, that's the thing."
Shikellamy (11-3) posted its 10th straight win and tightened its grip on first place in Division I of the Heartland Athletic Conference at 10-2. The Braves play second-place Central Mountain (11-3, 9-2) today in Mill Hall and again Friday at home for Senior Day.
"This is a big win for us because we haven't played a lot of baseball recently," said Shikellamy coach Derek Alex, "(and) to come out and beat your rival, and beat one of the top two best pitchers in the league."
The Braves had just two hits through five innings, but they rallied with three walks, one hit and one error in the seventh, scoring on each of two wild pitches and a passed ball.
"We had some struggles there," said Seals coach Brent Beiler, "and I don't know if was a communication error there between the pitcher and the catcher, but it just didn't work out for us."
Reich, a right-handed Seton Hall pledge, worked around some two-out trouble in the first two innings while Selinsgrove (11-5, 9-4) staked him to a 2-0 lead. Tyler Swineford, a sophomore first-year starter, led off the second with a homer to left field. Then Gannon Steimling, who reached on a fielder's choice and went to third when the ball was thrown away on Nate Aument's single, scored on a balk.
Drew Balestrini halved Shikellamy's deficit in the third when his one-out triple was followed by a Blaise Wiest sacrifice fly. Balestrini belted a 3-2 Reich fastball to deep right field that chased the Seals' Tucker Teats headlong into the snow fence. As Teats went over the collapsed barrier, it recoiled and flipped the ball back into play.
Wiest's sac fly marked the beginning of Reich's string of eight outs — including four of his nine strikeouts — that carried the Seals through the fifth inning with a 3-1 lead. Reich's fastball was clocked consistently between 87-88 mph, touching 90 once in the earlygoing.
"He seemed to lock in there after Balestrini's triple," said Beiler. "The pitch counts were coming down. I thought he was dominant against one of the best hitting teams in the league, if not the best hitting team."
Balestrini, the Braves' leadoff batter, worked a walk to open the home sixth. Taking fastballs on 3-1 and 3-2 counts — rather than swinging for another triple — sparked the game-winning rally.
"It's so important to have discipline," he said. "With the triple in the at-bat before, I'm sitting there thinking I'm probably going to see change-up, curveball or slider — and I did. Once you see the spin, you've just got to let up. I just laid off."
Beiler said: "He's a great leadoff guy. That's just another example of a great player."
Balestrini stole second base ahead of Reich's ninth strikeout, and he drew an errant pickoff throw that moved him to third. Balestrini then scored on ball four to Duncan Weir, a 3-2 pitch spiked just right of the plate. Connor Fitzgerald followed with a sharp single to center field that put Braves at the corners. A comebacker on Reich's final pitch moved Fitzgerald into scoring position with two outs, before reliever Carter Horten started with a wild pitch that tied the score at 3.
"I knew the top (of the order) was going to respond well. Bunch of leadership, and a bunch of kids who are seeing the ball well and playing good baseball," said Alex. "We felt we were in an OK spot. It was only a matter of time until, I felt, our offense would come through and get some baserunners."
Marshall walked to put runners at the corners, and a passed ball on the next pitch allowed Fitzgerald to score the go-ahead run. Marshall needed just eight pitches to save the win for starter Mason Deitrich. The two combined to retire the last seven Seals.
"It's super-gutsty," said Balestrini. "You're going against a Division I pitcher, a good team, and we just started rallying and from there we just took off. I'm not really surprised because I know what we have. We've fought through adversity all year, and I'm just proud of my guys.
"It's huge. It was big to prove to us that we could do what we knew we could do all along."
SHIKELLAMY 4, SELINSGROVE 3
Selinsgrove;020;010;0 — 3-8-1
Shikellamy;001;003;x — 4-3-2
Ryan Reich, Carter Horten (6) and Ryan Aument. Mason Deitrich, Davis Marshall and Drew Balestrini.
WP: Deitrich. LP: Reich. S: Marshall.
Selinsgrove: Nate Schon 1-for-4; Tyler Swineford 2-for-3, home run (2nd, solo), run, 2 RBIs; R. Aument 1-for-3; Randy Richter 1-for-3; Gannon Steimling 1-for-3, run; Nate Aument 1-for-3; Tucker Teats 1-for-3.
Shikellamy: Balestrini 1-for-2, triple, 2 runs; Blaise Wiest RBI; Duncan Weir run; Connor Fitzgerald 2-for-3, run.