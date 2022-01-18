SUNBURY — Tori Scheller opted for an understated celebration when time expired in Tuesday's win — one loud, two-handed dribble and a single clap of her hands as she ran off the court.
The situation may have called for a bit more.
Shikellamy's senior point guard and her teammates fashioned a 15-point swing over the final 6 1/2 minutes to beat visiting Shamokin 52-42 and move into first place in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I.
"We really wanted this game," said Scheller. "We needed to win this game, so I think we just put all our heart into everything. We weren't stopping until we got what we wanted."
The Braves were down 36-31 with 6:28 to play when they launched a 21-6 closing run that saw them hit 18 of 23 free throws.
Paige Fausey, whose 3-pointer was Shik's only field goal in the fourth quarter, was 8-for-10 at the line in the period to finish with a career-best 19 points. Scheller was 4-for-4 shooting free throws in the fourth to go along with four treys in a 17-point effort. Averi Dodge also hit double digits for the Braves, scoring 10 points by going 4-for-6 at the line in the fourth.
"We shot really well from the free-throw line (27-of-34 overall)," said Fausey, "and iced the game with our free throws."
The Indians, who played without junior point guard Carly Nye (10.7 ppg.) in their first HAC-I loss, got a career-best 12 points from Anastasia Wetze in her first varsity start and 10 more from fellow freshman Delilah Nazih.
"We just didn't take care of business in the fourth quarter, and, to their credit, they made their foul shots," said Shamokin coach Chris Venna. "Bottom line is we didn't execute in the fourth quarter and they did."
Shikellamy (9-3 overall, 7-1 HAC-I) moved percentage points ahead of Shamokin (8-2, 6-1) atop the division standings. The teams meet again in eight days for a Jan. 27 make-up game in Shamokin.
"The last couple practices they were all together, you know? You don't get that all the time," said Braves coach Lew Dellegrotti. "I said, 'You play (Tuesday) like you practiced, and you don't give up, you'll be OK.'"
Dellegrotti was honored before the game for his 200th win in his 16th season at Shikellamy, with Dodge presenting him a commemorative ball. Then the Braves forged a 12-8 lead after one quarter despite shooting just 3-of-10 from the field. Two of the buckets were Scheller 3-pointers, including one that became a four-point play for the lead.
"Tori Scheller got going, which is not good for us," Venna said.
The Indians' Ally Waugh hit a second-quarter 3 that preceded a string of five consecutive Shikellamy turnovers and helped Shamokin pull ahead 18-14. Scheller ended the slump with a corner triple, and, although the Braves pulled even at 20, Wetzel buried a wide-open look from the top of the key in the final minute of the half.
"We had a rough first half," Fausey said of her team's 6-for-19 shooting, "and we knew we just needed to pick up the intensity, play good D and finish our shots."
Shamokin led by five midway through the third before Fausey scored on consecutive trips. A Scheller 3-pointer tied the score at 31, but Nazih scored twice in the paint in the final 41 seconds of the quarter to keep Shamokin in front 35-31.
"It was definitely frustrating because every time we looked at the board we were down, like, three or five," Scheller said. "But we just kept pushing and we didn't give up."
The Indians lost junior forward and defensive disruptor Des Michaels (7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals) to fouls in the opening minute of the fourth when they led 36-31.
The Braves' Lily Wiest made both ends of a one-and-one when Shamokin sent them to the bonus with 6:28 to play, kicking off the turnaround. Dodge and Fausey combined to make three of four free throws, tying the score at 36. Then Dodge rebounded a miss and drove to the opposite free-throw line before kicking the ball to Fausey on the left wing for a go-ahead 3.
"They hung in and didn't get rattled," Venna said. "They took care of business."
The Indians committed five of their 25 turnovers in the face of full-court man pressure in the fourth, and they put Shikellamy in the double-bonus with 3:44 left. The Braves shot 13-of-16 at the line from that point.
"We got to where we wanted — the two-shot foul — and they shot very good at the foul line," said Dellegrotti. "The momentum came to us, and we played good defense, and I think we wore them down."
SHIKELLAMY 52, SHAMOKIN 42
Shamokin (8-2, 6-1) 42
Des Michaels 3 1-2 7, Madi Lippay 3 1-8 7, Anastastia Wetzel 5 0-0 12, Ally Waugh 1 1-3 4, Delilah Nazih 3 4-7 10, Payten Puttmann 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-20 42.
3-point goals: Wetzel 2, Waugh.
Did not score: Gabby Rapp, Maria Vetovich.
Shikellamy (9-3, 7-1) 52
Melanie Minnier 0 4-6 4, Averi Dodge 2 6-8 10, Tori Scheller 4 5-5 17, Paige Fausey 4 10-12 19, Lily Wiest 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 27-34 52.
3-point goals: Scheller 4, Fausey.
Did not score: Emma Bronowicz, Taylor Sees, Kirsten Strohecker.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;8;15;12;7 — 42
Shikellamy;12;8;11;21 — 52