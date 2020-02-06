SUNBURY — After Shikellamy weathered Selinsgrove’s first-quarter offensive barrage, the Braves found their footing to run past their cross-river rival.
Shikellamy rode a big third-quarter run, and got 24 points from Jacob Hernandez in a 61-56 triumph over Selinsgrove on Wednesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys basketball.
“To beat Selinsgrove on senior night and to get to send the seniors out with a victory over their rival is a story I think they’ll take every year,” said Shikellamy coach Bill Zeigler.
That doesn’t mean the Seals didn’t try everything in their power to flip the script. Selinsgrove (5-15) rolled out of the gates to a 15-4 lead as the hot hand of guard Brett Foor accounted for 11 of those Seal points.
“Brett has battled all year for us,” said Selinsgrove coach Ethan Hummel. “For all of the good qualities he possesses, my favorite is that he’s a fighter.”
Hernandez helped Shikellamy (8-12) weather the Seals’ storm, scoring six of the Braves’ eight points in the opening quarter. Then, he scored six points in a 12-4 run to make it 21-20. Davis Marshall was held scoreless for 14:37, but his first field goal — an and-one with 1:23 left in the half — gave Shikellamy its first lead of the game at 25-24.
“We have two great post players,” Zeigler said. “And if you key on one, you’d better be ready for the other. It’s a pick-your-poison type of thing.”
Shikellamy then flashed its balance in the third, ripping off 10 of the first 12 points of the second half and then adding a 10-0 run after Selinsgrove tied the game at 35. In all, the Braves outscored the Seals, 20-7, to open the third quarter, with six different Shikellamy players sharing the quarter’s 22-point output.
“We just kept our composure,” Hernandez said. “We just had to do a better job of getting to them at the 3-point line, and we did.”
Zeigler said: “We were rebounding the ball very well in the third quarter. If we can rebound and run, that’s what we want to do.”
Then it was Selinsgrove’s turn to rally. The Seals cut Shikellamy’s 11-point lead (47-36) to just two (55-53) with 2:28 left.
“We are the masters of playing three great quarters of basketball,” Hummel said. “If basketball was a three-quarter game, we’d be a playoff team. We just had that one quarter where every one of their guys beat us down the floor.”
Ivan DeJesus and Foor combined for 12 of Selinsgrove’s 17 points in the quarter, but Hernandez answered with a pair of buckets to stretch the lead to 59-53. Nate Luciano sank two free throws with less than a minute left to seal the victory.
The Seals (5-14) got 22 points from Foor, nine from DeJesus, and eight from Ben Heim in the loss.
Shikellamy, meanwhile, was paced by Hernandez’ 24 points, adding 11 from Luciano, and eight from Marshall.
SHIKELLAMY 61, SELINSGROVE 56
Selinsgrove (5-14) 56
Brett Foor 7 4-4 22; Ben Heim 3 1-2 8; Ethan Harris 1 0-1 3; Ryan Reich 2 0-0 4; Dylan Defazio 1 0-0 2; Randy Richter 1 0-0 2; Tyrell Gates 1 2-2 4; Ivan DeJesus 4 0-0 9; Spencer George 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 7-9 56.
3-point goals: Foor 4, Heim, Harris, DeJesus.
Did not score: Javon Clark.
Shikellamy (8-12) 61
Davis Marshall 3 2-3 8; Dylan Stevens 1 0-0 2; John Peifer 1 4-7 6; Brayden Long 1 0-0 2; Nate Luciano 3 3-4 11; Jared Vankirk 3 0-0 6; Jacob Hernandez 11 2-3 24; Chad Blasius 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 10-17 61.
3-point goals: Luciano 2.
Did not score: Nathan Minnier.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 17 11 10 18 — 56
Shikellamy 8 17 22 14 — 61