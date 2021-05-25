MOSCOW — Sydnee Leeser belted a leadoff home run in the seventh inning, and Shikellamy put two runners on base with one out before North Pocono ended the rally to escape the District 2/4 Class 5A subregional quarterfinal, 10-5, on Tuesday.
The Braves fell behind 6-0 as the Trojans' Madison DeStefano drove in three runs with a home run and a double in the first three innings.
Shikellamy cut its deficit to 6-1 with Blaire Balestrini's two-out RBI single in the fourth. North Pocono answered with four in the home half, highlighted by Savannah Slater's two-run double.
Sydney Schneider hit a sacrifice fly, and pinch hitter Kelly Sprenkel followed with a run-scoring single to make it 10-3 in the fifth. The Braves added a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings, outscoring the Trojans 4-0 over the final three frames.
Katelynn Kremer struck out three and allowed one run on five hits over three innings of relief for Shikellamy, which finished the season 10-11.
DISTRICT 2/4 CLASS 5A SUBREGIONAL
QUARTERFINAL
North Pocono 10, Shikellamy 5
Shikellamy;000;121;1 — 5-11-2
North Pocono;411;400;x — 10-10-4
Sydnee Leeser, Katelynn Kremer (4) and Reagan Wiest. Mia Scalese and Madison DeStefano.
WP: Scalese. LP: Leeser.
Shikellamy: Blaire Balestrini 1-for-4, run, RBI; Taylor Treas 1-for-4; Wiest 1-for-3, run, RBI; Kremer 1-for-4, run; Leeser 2-for-4, home run (7th, solo), run, RBI; Sydney Schneider 1-for-3, RBI; Amelia Wary 2-for-3, run; Kelly Sprenkel 2-for-2, RBI.
North Pocono: Emily Blaine 1-for-2, 2 runs; Ainsley O'Donnell 2 runs; Alexa Stevens 1-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs; Savannah Slater 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Amanda Burch 1-for-4, run, RBI; DeStefano 3-for-4, home run (3rd, solo), double, run, 4 RBIs; Kylie Mastillo 2-for-4, 2 doubles, RBI.