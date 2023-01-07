SUNBURY — Senior Paige Fausey scored a game-high 14 points in Shikellamy's (4-7) 52-20 rout of Berwick on Saturday.
Blaire Balestrini finished with 13 points of her own. Lily Fatool scored 12 points, and drained three triples.
The Braves held the Bulldogs to single digits in all four quarters of the game and led 28-8 at the end of the first half.
Shikellamy 52, Berwick 20
Shikellamy (4-7) 52
Lily Fatool 4 1-2 12; Cassi Ronk 3 0-0 6; Blaire Balestrini 5 1-2 13; Paige Fausey 3 8-9 14; Allison Minnier 1 1-2 3; Sarah Long 1 0-0 2; Mya Bronowicz 0 2-2 2; Rylie Perkera 0 0-2 0. Totals: 17 13-19 52.
3-point goals: Fatool 3, Balestrini 2.
Did not score: Olivia Solomon, Emma Koontz, Sophie Campbell, McKenzie Boyer, Sian Alvarez, Kianah Lenner, Carli Berry.
Berwick 20
Laynee Farmer 1 0-0 3; RaeAnna Andreas 2 3-3 7; Carly Ochs 0 0-2 0; Rachel Whitenight 1 0-0 2; Alyssa Lewis 1 0-0 3; Ally Knorr 0 1-4 1; Yari Rivas 0 2-2 2; Abby Hess 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 6-11 20.
3-point goals: Farmer, Lewis.
Did not score: Kennedy Hunter, Haley Davis, Emma Klinger.
Score by quarters
Berwick;6;2;6;6 — 20
Shikellamy;15;13;18;6 — 52