Shikellamy went to Jersey Shore last week for a game most pundits expect to be a blowout.
How could one not?
The Bulldogs pounded the Braves, 50-0, earlier in the season, and Shikellamy’s offensive line was depleted. However, the Shikellamy defense has begun rounding into form, despite its own injury issues.
The statistics from the rematch were almost unbelievable.
Jersey Shore — which hadn’t scored fewer than the 41 points it posted in its season-opening win over Shamokin — started seven drives inside the Shikellamy 35 last week, yet managed just two touchdowns. That last touchdown came with less than two minutes to play in the game after a turnover inside the Braves’ 10.
For nearly four quarters, Shikellamy was just one big play away from pulling off one the area’s biggest upsets in the past few years.
Braves senior Duncan Weir leads the team with 76 tackles, averaging nearly 13 stops per game. That’s in addition to starting at three different positions this season on offense: wide receiver, quarterback and guard.
Shikellamy has also gotten a lift defensively from freshman Luke Snyder, who missed the early part of the season with an injury. He has at least eight tackles in three of his four games since returning.
“I was so impressed with our kids last week,” Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser said. “We put our defense in such a bad position all game, and they never let us down.”
The Braves have gotten help from a wide variety of performers on defense. Shikellamy has 13 players with at least 10 tackles this season and six players who have recorded sacks.
The Braves’ issues have been on the offensive end. They have scored just 40 points this season. The offensive line has been decimated by injuries since the season opener with Central Mountain. Actually it’s been a season-long issue with Keiser mentioning offensive line injuries as one of the reasons the Braves had a tough time in their preseason scrimmage with Montoursville.
This week against Milton, they will be without Jared Oakes, who was ejected against Jersey Shore, and Robbie Heller, who was injured. Alex Geiser — he of the earlier season move from fullback to center — will move to guard for Heller, and freshman Kooper Manuszak will take over at center.
“We have to have the offensive line that is playing this week be a little more consistent,” Keiser said. “With the injuries and other things ... I really think with a week of work together this is a group that can do it.”
One plus, Shikellamy was able to move the ball in the second half of its only win — a 14-0 decision over the Black Panthers earlier this season.
Milton hasn’t recovered from the Shikellamy loss. The Black Panthers were in a scoreless battle with the Braves until a late turnover led to a long touchdown in the waning seconds of the first half.
Sophomore Wade Young has taken over at quarterback for the Black Panthers. He hooked up with Xzavier Minium (11 catches, 241 yards and 1 TD) to open Milton’s first offensive series in last week’s early Saturday morning game with Shamokin.
The issues for the Black Panthers, though, have come on the defensive end, particularly in stopping the run. Something the Braves will no doubt try to exploit.
“They can run the football,” said Milton coach Phil Davis, “so we’ll have to align ourselves right and tackle much better than we have been.”
Milton has allowed more than 300 yards per game this season.