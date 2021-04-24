SUNBURY — Drew Balestrini knocked in three runs out of the leadoff spot, and Shikellamy took advantage of nine walks issued by Shamokin pitchers to pick up the 13-0 five-inning win over the Indians on Saturday.
Shikellamy (7-3 overall, 6-2 HAC-I) remain tied with Selinsgrove atop the divisional standings.
Davis Marshall and Kyle Schaeffer combined on the shutout for the Braves. Marshall struck out four and didn't walk a batter in the first two innings. Schaeffer worked the final three innings, allowing both hits and striking out eight. Neither Braves' pitcher walked a hitter.
Shikellamy 13, Shamokin 0 (5 inn.)
Shamokin;000;00 — 0-2-2
Shikellamy;750;1x — 13-10-1
WP: Davis Marshall; LP: Colin Bozza.
Shikellamy: Drew Balestrini, 2-for-2, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Marshall 2-for-2, run, 2 RBIs; Kaden Hoffman, 2 runs; Wyatt Faust, 2 runs; Colin Zechman, 2 runs; Mason Deitrich 1-for-1, run, 2 RBIs.