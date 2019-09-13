When Selinsgrove and Shikellamy kick off in their annual regular-season matchup, neither coach really knows what to expect from his offense.
The Seals haven’t scored a point in two weeks, getting shut out by Jersey Shore and Selinsgrove. Meanwhile, the Braves have scored just three touchdowns so far this season.
“We’ve had so many opportunities inside the red zone,” Shikellamy coach Todd Tilford said. “We need to finish drives.”
Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said: “We are just getting back to basics. We want to get some push up front, and really start running the ball.”
The perfect Selinsgrove offense would be exactly what happened in the opener against Lewisburg. Sophomore quarterback Danny Shoch was efficient and threw two touchdowns, while the Seals running game — led by Nate Schon — topped 200 yards on the ground.
“We told the guys just do what you did against Lewisburg,” Hicks joked.
“Seriously, though, our goal in the offseason was to get back to that kind offense,” Hicks added.
Coming off a 76-0 loss to Southern Columbia last week, Hicks was — perhaps surprisingly — encouraged by the Seals’ performance.
“When we watched the film, we were aggressive defensively, which we weren’t at Jersey Shore,” Hicks said. “We can’t let the last two weeks define our seasons.
“We’re looking at it like we had one bad game at Jersey Shore. Southern Columbia is just a whole different level than anybody else.”
Shikellamy has moved the ball on the ground, but has been a just step short in the passing game this season.
“Their passing game has been efficient, but some of their long shots down the field have been just inches from connecting,” Hicks said. “I hope that doesn’t start this week.”
The Braves (0-3) — coming off a 1-9 season — have seen enough positives this season to feel as though they are close. A last-second loss to Danville in the opener, and last week’s game with Loyalsock that was close until the fourth quarter have shown the Braves that they can compete.
“The players overall are an enthusiastic group,” Tilford said. “We feel we are a couple of plays away from having some wins.
“We are going to need our best effort, though, to beat our rival and go 1-0 in the HAC.”
Tilford is also excited for the return of his starting cornerbacks — Ryan Castillo and Brayden Long — who both missed last week due to injury.
The Braves defense has played well early in games before wearing down in the second half. Shikellamy has been outscored 23-3 in the second half. The Shikellamy front could pose some issues for the Selinsgrove offensive line.
“They’ve been mixing up their looks this season,” Hicks said. “They keep people guessing, and we’ve had trouble with that at times this season.”