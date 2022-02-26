CLEARFIELD — Shikellamy first-year coach Tim Boetsch thought his team was going to have a good performance Saturday at the District 4/9 Class 3A wrestling tournament.
“Based on what I saw this week in the room, I think we are going to do pretty well," Boetsch said before the eight-team event began.
The Braves wrestlers proved their coach to be prophetic, qualifying nine wrestlers to next week's regional tournament, and finishing third in team standings. They will be joined by six wrestlers from Selinsgrove, as the top four finishers at each weight class advance to the Class 3A Northwest Regional Tournament held in Altoona.
Gabby Bradigan, who is heading to Elmira College next year, got the Braves started with a first-period fall at 126 pounds over Gavin Ruchinski of Dubois, punching her ticket to Altoona.
Despite 16 qualifiers from the Valley, none will go as a district champion.
The Seals had three finalists including freshman Landyn Lukens at 106 pounds, who scored a fall over Shikellamy’s Les McCormick. At 152, senior Aidan Gaugler beat Lane Dellaquila of St Marys 1-0, and junior Steven Miller pinned Shikellamy’s Mason Rebuck at 215 to earn their trip into the finals.
Shikellamy sophomore Isaac McGregor, at 132, advanced o the finals with an 11-3 major decision over Brendan Orr of Dubois. Shikellamy senior Coltyn Sempko also reached the final, winning by 2-0 decision over Grant Miller of Punxsutawney in the semifinals at 160.
McGregor had a tough draw in the finals with Braden Bower of Williamsport, a wrestler who had beaten him earlier in the season.
“This time I have to wrestle smarter, and get off the bottom quicker,” McGregor said.
Unfortunately for the Braves, a big five-point third period gave Bower a 9-1 major decision.
Sempko beat his finals opponent, Roman Marrone from Williamsport, twice during the regular season. However, Marrone turned the tables for a 5-2 win, earning his 100th career victory.
“It gets harder every time," Sempko said of having to wrestle Marrone a third time.
Lukens lost 3-0 to Aidan Beimel of St. Marys, but was still happy with the experience.
“Being in the finals means a lot," Lukens said.
At 152, Williamsport's Carter Weaver topped Gaugler 7-4. Miller decided to medical forfeit in his final after suffering an injury in hopes of being fully healthy next week.
The other wrestlers advancing for Shikellamy are third-place finishers CJ Keener (138), Conner Wetzel (145), Gage Wolfe (171) and Mason Rebuck (215). Finishing in fourth were Alex Reed (113), Bradigan and Blake VanKirk (285).
The Seals also qualified third-place finishers Leo Martinez (126) and Tucker Teats (189), and fourth-place finisher Ethan Miller (172).
District 4/9 Class 3A
TEAM SCORES 1) Williamsport 212.5; 2) Clearfield 201.5; 3) Shikellamy 146.5; 4) Selinsgrove 129; 5) St Marys 106; 6) Dubois 84; 7) Punxsutawney 44.5 8) Bradford 44
QUARTERFINALS
106 Xavier Lutz (Clearfield) F Aubree Donahue (DuBois), 5:48
113 Dysen Gould (Punxsutawney) F Nathan Martin (Selinsgrove), 4:30; Evan Davis (Clearfield) F Angel Dominguez-Santiago (Bradford), 0:25
120 Adam Rougeaux (Clearfield) F Cole Lynch (Shikellamy), 0:51
126 Gabby Bradigan (Shikellamy) F Gavin Rucinski (DuBois), 5:20
132 Ty Aveni (Clearfield) MD Tom Strouse (Selinsgrove), 14-2
138 Nolan Barr (Clearfield) F David Kunselman (Punxsutawney), 1:28; Charles Keener (Shikellamy) DEC Trent Turner (Selinsgrove), 6-0; Brett Thompson (Bradford) DEC Jaden Wehler (Saint Marys), 7-0; Davey Aughenbaugh (DuBois) MD Santino White (Williamsport), 12-0
145 Andrew Wolfanger (Saint Marys) DEC Garret Paradis (Selinsgrove), 8-6; Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy) DEC Luke Freeland (Clearfield), 10-5
152 Karson Kline (Clearfield) DEC Brady Smith (Punxsutawney), 12-9; Lane Dellaquilla (Saint Marys) DEC Caleb Yoder (Shikellamy), 5-1; Aiden Gaugler (Selinsgrove) DEC Carter Wilson (DuBois), 9-3
160 Josiah Foss (Selinsgrove) MD Isaac Dellaquilla (Saint Marys), 9-0; Roman Morrone (Williamsport) F Wyatt Reorda (Clearfield), 2:14
172 Waylon Wehler (Saint Marys) F Ian Pancake (DuBois), 1:10; Gage Wolfe (Shikellamy) F Landon Martz (Punxsutawney), 0:44; Ethan Miller (Selinsgrove) F Cascius Rissmiller (Bradford), 0:36; Mark Mcgonigal (Clearfield) F Ryan Dunlap (Williamsport), 0:44
189 Ryan White (DuBois) DEC Tucker Teats (Selinsgrove), 4-3; Christopher Rodriguez (Bradford) MD Matt Shaffer (Shikellamy), 9-0; Carter Chamberlain (Clearfield) F Hunter Chilleli (Saint Marys), 0:25
215 Charlie Lundy (Williamsport) F Hunter Harris (Punxsutawney), 3:11; Mason Rebuck (Shikellamy) F Ethan Ott (Saint Marys), 0:45
285 Blake Vankirk (Shikellamy) F Elijah Easton (Selinsgrove), 5:37
SEMIFINALS
106 Aiden Beimel (Saint Marys) F Xavier Lutz (Clearfield), 1:00; Landyn Lukens (Selinsgrove) F Les Mccormick (Shikellamy), 0:46
113 Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport) F Dysen Gould (Punxsutawney), 0:18; Evan Davis (Clearfield) F Alex Reed (Shikellamy), 1:07
120 Luke Seagraves (Williamsport) F Adam Rougeaux (Clearfield), 1:30; Cole Neil (Saint Marys) F Devan Poe (Bradford), 2:00
126 Brady Collins (Clearfield) F Gabby Bradigan (Shikellamy), 0:30; Devon Harris (Williamsport) F Leo Martinez (Selinsgrove), 1:54
132 Braden Bower (Williamsport) MD Ty Aveni (Clearfield), 9-0; Isaac Mcgregor (Shikellamy) MD Brendan Orr (DuBois), 11-3
138 Nolan Barr (Clearfield) DEC Charles Keener (Shikellamy), 5-2; Davey Aughenbaugh (DuBois) DEC Brett Thompson (Bradford), 2-1 TB2
145 Riley Bower (Williamsport) TF Andrew Wolfanger (Saint Marys), 15-0 3:07; Austin Mitchell (DuBois) MD Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy), 14-4
152 Carter Weaver (Williamsport) F Karson Kline (Clearfield), 0:55; Aiden Gaugler (Selinsgrove) DEC Lane Dellaquilla (Saint Marys), 1-0
160 Coltyn Sempko (Shikellamy) DEC Grant Miller (Punxsutawney), 2-0; Roman Morrone (Williamsport) MD Josiah Foss (Selinsgrove), 10-1
172 Waylon Wehler (Saint Marys) F Gage Wolfe (Shikellamy), 1:10; Mark Mcgonigal (Clearfield) DEC Ethan Miller (Selinsgrove), 12-5
189 Sebastian Robinson (Williamsport) MD Ryan White (DuBois), 9-0; Carter Chamberlain (Clearfield) F Christopher Rodriguez (Bradford), 1:03
215 Hayden Kovalick (Clearfield) F Charlie Lundy (Williamsport), 0:56; Steven Miller (Selinsgrove) F Mason Rebuck (Shikellamy), 0:59
285 Charles Crewes (Williamsport) F Blake Vankirk (Shikellamy), 0:24; Oliver Billotte (Clearfield) F Zach Gallagher (DuBois), 0:35
1ST ROUND CONSOLATION
138 Trent Turner (Selinsgrove) DEC David Kunselman (Punxsutawney), 4-0; Jaden Wehler (Saint Marys) F Santino White (Williamsport), 2:49
152 Caleb Yoder (Shikellamy) DEC Carter Wilson (DuBois), 10-3; 160 Lukas Laktash (Bradford) DEC Caden Delaney (DuBois), 8-1; Isaac Dellaquilla (Saint Marys) DEC Wyatt Reorda (Clearfield), 4-3
172 Landon Martz (Punxsutawney) F Ian Pancake (DuBois), 0:53; Ryan Dunlap (Williamsport) F Cascius Rissmiller (Bradford), 2:26
189 Matt Shaffer (Shikellamy) F Hunter Chilleli (Saint Marys), 2:45
CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS
106 Aubree Donahue (DuBois) MD Les Mccormick (Shikellamy), 9-1; 113 Alex Reed (Shikellamy) TF Nathan Martin (Selinsgrove), 19-2 5:00, Dysen Gould (Punxsutawney) TF Angel Dominguez-Santiago (Bradford), 15-0 2:20; 120 Devan Poe (Bradford) MD Cole Lynch (Shikellamy), 8-0; 126 Leo Martinez (Selinsgrove) F Gavin Rucinski (DuBois), 0:46; 132 Brendan Orr (DuBois) MD Tom Strouse (Selinsgrove), 9-0; 138 Brett Thompson (Bradford) F Trent Turner (Selinsgrove), 3:53, Charles Keener (Shikellamy) F Jaden Wehler (Saint Marys), 3:57; 145 Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy) DEC Garret Paradis (Selinsgrove), 7-2; Andrew Wolfanger (Saint Marys) DEC Luke Freeland (Clearfield), 8-7; 152 Lane Dellaquilla (Saint Marys) DEC Brady Smith (Punxsutawney), 1-0, Karson Kline (Clearfield) DEC Caleb Yoder (Shikellamy), 6-2; 160 Lukas Laktash (Bradford) DEC Josiah Foss (Selinsgrove), 8-4, Isaac Dellaquilla (Saint Marys) DEC Grant Miller (Punxsutawney), 6-5; 172 Ethan Miller (Selinsgrove) F Landon Martz (Punxsutawney), 2:41, Gage Wolfe (Shikellamy) F Ryan Dunlap (Williamsport), 2:20; 189 Tucker Teats (Selinsgrove) F Christopher Rodriguez (Bradford), 0:31, Ryan White (DuBois) F Matt Shaffer (Shikellamy), 2:36; 215 Mason Rebuck (Shikellamy) F Hunter Harris (Punxsutawney), 2:09, Charlie Lundy (Williamsport) F Ethan Ott (Saint Marys), 2:42; 285 Zach Gallagher (DuBois) DEC Elijah Easton (Selinsgrove), 4-0
FIFTH-PLACE MATCHES
113 Nathan Martin (Selinsgrove) F Angel Dominguez-santiago (Bradford), 1:26; 138 Jaden Wehler (Saint Marys) F Trent Turner (Selinsgrove), 0:54; 145 Garret Paradis (Selinsgrove) DEC Luke Freeland (Clearfield), 5-0; 152 Brady Smith (Punxsutawney) DEC Caleb Yoder (Shikellamy), 11-4; 160 Josiah Foss (Selinsgrove) DEC Grant Miller (Punxsutawney), 9-5; 172 Landon Martz (Punxsutawney) F Ryan Dunlap (Williamsport), 0:58; 189 Christopher Rodriguez (Bradford) MD Matt Shaffer (Shikellamy), 9-1 215 Hunter Harris (Punxsutawney) F Ethan Ott (Saint Marys), 2:50
THIRD-PLACE MATCHES
(BOTH ADVANCE)
106 Xavier Lutz (Clearfield) TF Aubree Donahue (DuBois), 16-0 3:14; 113 Dysen Gould (Punxsutawney) F Alex Reed (Shikellamy), 1:55; 120 Adam Rougeaux (Clearfield) DEC Devan Poe (Bradford), 9-2; 126 Leo Martinez (Selinsgrove) F Gabby Bradigan (Shikellamy), 0:31; 132 Brendan Orr (DuBois) DEC Ty Aveni (Clearfield), 3-1; 138 Charles Keener (Shikellamy) DEC Brett Thompson (Bradford), 7-2 SV; 145 Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy) DEC Andrew Wolfanger (Saint Marys), 2-1; 152 Karson Kline (Clearfield) DEC Lane Dellaquilla (Saint Marys), 4-2 SV; 160 Lukas Laktash (Bradford) DEC Isaac Dellaquilla (Saint Marys), 5-0; 172 Gage Wolfe (Shikellamy) F Ethan Miller (Selinsgrove), 4:24; 189 Tucker Teats (Selinsgrove) F Ryan White (DuBois), 4:30; 215 Mason Rebuck (Shikellamy) DEC Charlie Lundy (Williamsport), 3-1 SV; 285 Zach Gallagher (DuBois) F Blake Vankirk (Shikellamy), 1:34
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
(BOTH ADVANCE)
106 Aiden Beimel (Saint Marys) DEC Landyn Lukens (Selinsgrove), 3-0
113 Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport) TF Evan Davis (Clearfield), 16-1 5:20
120 Luke Seagraves (Williamsport) F Cole Neil (Saint Marys), 4:27
126 Brady Collins (Clearfield) F Devon Harris (Williamsport), 3:36
132 Braden Bower (Williamsport) MD Isaac McGregor (Shikellamy), 9-1
138 Nolan Barr (Clearfield) M FOR Davey Aughenbaugh (DuBois)
145 Riley Bower (Williamsport) TF Austin Mitchell (DuBois), 17-1 4:24
152 Carter Weaver (Williamsport) DEC Aiden Gaugler (Selinsgrove), 7-4
160 Roman Marrone (Williamsport) DEC Coltyn Sempko (Shikellamy), 5-2
172 Waylon Wehler (Saint Marys) DEC Mark Mcgonigal (Clearfield), 7-2
189 Carter Chamberlain (Clearfield) DEC Sebastian Robinson (Williamsport), 6-4
215 Hayden Kovalick (Clearfield) M FOR Steven Miller (Selinsgrove)
285 Charles Crewes (Williamsport) DEC Oliver Billotte (Clearfield), 4-3