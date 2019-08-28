SUNBURY — For Shikellamy High School senior Kayleigh Lenner being part of the North American Softball World Series in Ohio was not the only the highlight of her summer.
The 17-year-old utility player said volunteering her time is also a big part of what makes her happy.
Being able to represent Shikellamy at the World Series in Columbus, Ohio, was pretty cool, too.
“It was something that I will never forget,” Lenner said. “It was an awesome experience, and I was so happy and proud to be selected.”
Lenner spent about five July days in Ohio, and said she was thrilled to be part of a group of all-stars.
Lenner had several hits during the World Series tournament and was chosen to play in the All-Star game in which she had a single, played third base and pitched.
Lenner, who has been named all-state three times, continued to play on a softball travel team all summer and work a part-time job while preparing to begin her senior year.
The Shikellamy starting pitcher and third baseman has verbally committed to play at Bloomsburg University.
“I am excited but I am also looking forward to my senior year,” Lenner said. “I have been working really hard since I was 12 by attending camps, practices and tournaments. My goal is to always get better and my dream has always been to play softball in college.”
Lenner said she will be pursuing a degree in elementary education. “I have always wanted to be a teacher,” she said.
Lenner is a member of the National Honor Society and has consistently been on the honor roll since she entered high school as a freshman.
Off the field and out of the classroom, Lenner said she spends her free time volunteering with the March of Dimes, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, along with helping other softball players by participating in camps all over the Valley.
“I think it is important to give back,” she said. “I want to always be a person who will help others.”
Shikellamy softball coach Eric Long said Lenner is the type of player every coach wants on their team.
“She is go-getter and a team leader,” he said. “She has been the team captain since her sophomore year.”
Long said even with all Lenner’s accomplishments on the field, off the field she provides leadership to other players.
“She is always the first to volunteer her time helping the community,” he said. “She was right there boxing food during a Caring for Kids food drive, and just always willing to help out. Her work ethic is something that should be commended, and she is a kid that will continue to strive for everything she wants out of life — and she will get it.”
Lenner said she is thankful to her family, friends, coaches and the community.
“I couldn’t be happier with the support I get,” she said. “I am looking forward to what is next and I can’t wait to be able to teach and, hopefully, one day get to coach.”