COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin goalie Dallas Scicchitano made 14 saves to withstand Shikellamy’s 16-shot barrage and keep the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover match scoreless, as the teams tied 0-0 in boys soccer Saturday.
The Indians took 11 shots
Shikellamy 0, Shamokin 0 (OT)
Shots: Shik, 16-11. Corners: Shik, 9-4. Saves: Shikellamy 6; Shamokin 14 (Dallas Scicchitano).
n Milton 3,
Southern Columbia 1
CATAWISSA — Carter Lilley recorded a hat trick to power Milton to the HAC-II road win.
Lilley scored just 1:02 into the game, and then scored twice within 2:21 early in the second half.
Owen Sosnoski scored the only goal for the Tigers.
Milton 3, Southern Columbia 1
First half
M-Carter Lilley, 1:02.
Second half
M-Carter Lilley, 41:52; M-Lilley (Conner Smith), 44:13; SC-Owen Sosnoski (Jimmy Bender), 70:16.
Shots: 13-13. Corners: M 7-0. Saves: Milton 5 (Tyler Flederbach); Southern Columbia 3 (Savich Chapman).
n Weatherly 6,
Lourdes Regional 0
WEATHERLY — Antonio Colecio had a pair of goals and an assist in the Schuylkill League battle.
Weatherly 6, Lourdes Regional 0
First half
W-A. Colecio (S. Evangelista), 20:00.
Second half
W-S. Evangelista, 50:21; W-T. Veasic (A. Colecio), 54:03; W-T. Hinkle, 60:10; W-A. Colecio (penalty kick), 74:40; W-L. Evangelista, 76:56.
Shots: W 16-3. Saves: Lourdes Regional 10 (Nick DeManicor); Weatherly 3.
FRIDAY
n Northumberland Chr. 6,
Grace Prep 1
STATE COLLEGE — Henry McElroy had pairs of goals and assists, while Joshua Groninger and Daniel Hayner recorded one of each in Northumberland Christian’s win in Allegheny Athletic Christian Association play.
Northumberland Christian 6,
Grace Prep 1
First half
NC-Daniel Hayner (Henry McElroy), 4:23; GP-Dane Jones, 12:53; NC-McElroy, 15:08; NC-Sam Garvin (Joshua Groninger), 36:05.
Second half
NC-Groninger (Hayner), 48:15; NC-Hayner (McElroy), 50:49; NC-McElroy, 67:03.
Shots: NC 16-5. Corners: NC 12-3. Saves: Northumberland Christian 4 (Justin Ross); Grace Prep 10 (Jesse Codner).