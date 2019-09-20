DANVILLE — Eryn Swanger recorded a goal and an assist in the second half to help Shikellamy to a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover girls soccer victory Thursday.
Hanna Long’s goal with an Alexa Shaw assist gave the Braves a 1-0 lead at halftime. After Wiley Egan’s goal opened the second-half scoring, Swanger scored on a breakaway and later assisted Mackenzie Good.
Cassi Ronk preserved the shutout with four saves. Morgan Everett made 10 saves for Danville.
The Braves had a 14-4 advantage in shots.
Shikellamy 4, Danville 0
First half
S-Hanna Long (Alexa Shaw).
Second half
S-Wiley Egan; S-Eryn Swanger; S-Mackenzie Good (Swanger).
Shots: S 14-4. Corners: 2-2. Saves: Shikellamy 4 (Cassi Ronk); Danville 10 (Morgan Everett).
n East Juniata 11,
Linden Hall 0
MCALISTERVILLE — Kierstyn Fogle scored four times in a 10-minute span of the first half as East Juniata blitzed Linden Hall with nine goals before halftime of the nonleague match.
Amara Brubaker added two goals for the Tigers (8-0), while Thea Neimond and Hailey Wileman each had a goal and an assist.
Madison McDonald opened the scored for East Juniata a little less than 10 minutes into the game.
East Juniata 11, Linden Hall 0
First half
EJ-Madison McDonald, 30:36; EJ-Kierstyn Fogle, 27:45; EJ-Fogle, 21:44; EJ-Thea Neimond (Hailey Wileman), 20:11; EJ-Fogle, 19:14; EJ-Fogle, 18:08; EJ-Wileman, 17:25; EJ-Amara Brubaker, 6:30; EJ-Brubaker, 5:00.
Second half
EJ-Leah Sankey (Clayre Guyer), 30:58; EJ-Marissa Coudriet, 1:07.
Shots: EJ 24-0. Corners: EJ 9-0. Saves: Linden Hall 13; East Juniata 0 (Brianna Henry).
n West Shore Christian 4,
Meadowbrook Christian 1
SHIREMANSTOWN — Amelia Yordy’s goal late in the first half pulled Meadowbrook Christian within one, but West Shore Christian answered on either side of halftime to win.
The Lions (7-2 overall, 3-1 ACAA) got six saves from Emily Toland. They play 11 a.m. Saturday at Northeast Bradford.
West Shore Christian 4,
Meadowbrook Christian 1
First half
WS-Anna Wolfe, 25:31; WS-Kaylin Springman, 23:40; MC-Amelia Yordy, 11:11; WS-Springman (Sophia Donnelly) 6:03.
Second half
WS-Regan Kline, 32:30
Shots: WS 14-8. Corners: MC 7-2. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 6 (Emily Toland), West Shore Christian 9.