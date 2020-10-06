SUNBURY — Olivia Cimino is armed with a potential game-changing drive. Too often, though, Shikellamy has issues on the receiving end of the senior midfielder’s torpedoes.
On Monday, for example, the Braves controlled the second half of a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I game with Danville, generating 11 penalty corners amid near-constant pressure. Whenever the ball left Cimino’s stick, however, there were a range of outcomes in the close-but-no-plushie category — none of which resulted in a goal.
If not for Emily Wetzel’s tie-breaking goal late in the third quarter, Shikellamy may not have snapped a five-game skid with a 2-1 victory over the visiting Ironmen.
“I was very pleased that we kept the majority of the game down on our goal cage, and very pleased that we kept getting shots. We had so many. Just couldn’t get them in,” said Cimino. “It happens. We just need to practice pinching, getting it in and coming back at it stronger.”
The Braves (3-5-1 overall, 2-2-1 HAC-I) dropped three games by one goal during their losing streak. Monday, their strong attack was further thwarted by near-misses and Danville sophomore goalie Kaitlyn Gabel, who had nine saves in a stellar effort.
“After the first half, I’m more warmed up so I feel more confident, and knowing that I can get the ball out, it’s a lot easier,” Gabel said. “So I am a little bit more confident, depending on how hard the game is going. With this game, we were playing really hard and really well, so I knew that I could do it and our defense could do it, too.”
Shikellamy put Gabel to work from the start, challenging the first-year player on each of three corners in the first quarter. Gabel walled off the right post on the first; watched a Cimino drive skip past two Braves and wide of the cage on the second; and then absorbed a Cimino rocket high on the pads in the final minute.
Early in the second quarter, on the Braves’ fifth corner, Wetzel’s insert was immediately played to the front of the cage. The ball was pushed past Gabel but saved off the line by Ironmen senior Laura Cashner. Shikellamy senior Hanna Fausey stayed with the play, and flicked in the ball to the open left side of the cage.
“I don’t really get down on myself, but it’s always hard when they score,” Gabel said. “I just have to bounce right back. (Danville assistant coach MaryAnn) McConnell always says that I can’t focus on the mistakes because what’s done is done, and I can’t focus on that the whole time.
“I definitely knew it was a (winnable) game ... but keeping the ball out of the circle — defense doing their part, me doing my part — it’s such a big factor in everything.”
Not two minutes later after the goal, Danville’s Christina Vargo ripped a ball that Braves goalie Reagan Wiest kicked clear. On the restart, a hard cross from the right side was tracked down in front of the left post by Bella Gonzalez-Jenkins, who beat the defense’s recovery for an equalizer with 9:45 left in the half. It was fourth goal this season for Danville (1-7, 1-4), which has lost seven in a row.
Cimino finished the half with a bullet that was just wide left of the cage, by she and Braves carried over the momentum and turned up the heat on Gabel. There was a sequence of three corners in the first five minutes of the second half that came up empty before Cimino made a long carry into circle for a shot against a retreating defense that smacked the side of the cage.
“We’re doing everything that we can,” said Cimino, a HAC-I coaches first-team all-star last season. “We’re working really well as a team; it’s just we can’t get it in.”
With a little more than four minutes to play in the third, Wetzel broke the tie on a penalty corner. She inserted the ball and got into the play near the left post, controlling a loose ball and ripping an angled shot for Shikellamy’s 2-1 lead.
The Braves earned seven of their 16 total corners in the fourth quarter — Cimino slammed a drive on many of them — but they couldn’t add to the lead. Gabel had several saves in the period, including a highlight-reel stop against Cimino at the left post with just more than nine minutes to play.
“We just need to work on taking shots, pretty much,” Cimino said.
Shikellamy 2, Danville 1
Second quarter
S-Hanna Fausey, 11:39; D-Bella Gonzalez-Jenkins, 9:45.
Third quarter
S-Emily Wetzel, 4:05.
Shots: S 11-3. Corners: S 16-0. Cards: None. Saves: Danville 9 (Kaitlyn Gabel); Shikellamy 2 (Reagan Wiest).