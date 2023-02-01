SUNBURY — The Shikellamy girls aren’t done yet.
The Braves survived a second-half comeback by visiting Danville on Wednesday night to earn a 42-33 victory in a crucial Heartland Athletic Conference Division I battle at the Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium.
The win keeps Shikellamy (9-9 overall, 7-2 HAC-I) alive in the race for the division crown. Only Jersey Shore (7-1 HAC-I) sits above the Braves in the standings.
“It’s an ugly win, but it’s a win,” said Shikellamy coach Lew Dellegrotti.
The Braves didn’t shoot the ball very well but played solid defense and put together enough buckets to come away with the win, their fourth straight win and 8th out of the last 10 contests.
“We just didn’t take advantage of turnovers that we were given,” said Dellegrotti. “We shot a little bit better (than the first meeting), but they played defense.”
Wednesday night’s contest doubled as senior night for the Braves, so it was only fitting that their two seniors led the team in scoring. Paige Fausey finished with 14 points while Cassi Ronk added 12 to the effort.
“It feels really good,” said Fausey, who also recorded 4 assists. “I’m glad that I could come out and play well.”
The Braves took the lead three minutes into the game and never looked back.
The Ironmen (7-11 overall, 4-4 HAC-I) opened the second half on an 8-2 run, reducing the Braves' advantage to as few as five.
Ronk shut down any notion of a comeback right away in the final quarter, draining back-to-back buckets to give the Braves enough momentum to carry them through to the final buzzer.
Theresa Amarante paced Danville with 14 points, draining four 3-pointers. The Ironmen were playing without leading scorer Ella DeWald, who was out with a foot injury.
The Braves host Jersey Shore on Saturday in an all-important divisional matchup. A win against the Bulldogs will clinch at least a tie for the HAC-I title, while a loss will end any hopes of defending their division crown. Shikellamy lost the first meeting against the Bulldogs 60-54 on Jan. 17 in Jersey Shore.
“We’re gonna have to do a lot better,” said Dellegrotti. “We have to take care of the basketball.”
Dellegrotti expressed nothing but confidence in his team: “I think the kids will be ready.”
SHIKELLAMY 42, DANVILLE 33
Shikellamy (9-9) 42
Paige Fausey 6 2-2 14; Cassi Ronk 6 0-0 12; Blaire Balestrini 4 1-2 9; Lily Fatool 2 1-2 7. Totals 18 4-6 42.
3-point goals: Fatool 2
Did not score: Olivia Solomon, Allison Minnier
Danville (7-12) 33
Theresa Amarante 5 0-0 14; Grace Everett 2 2-2 6; Lucy Pickle 1 2-4 5; Maddie Merrell 2 0-0 4; Maddie Sauers 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 4-6 33.
3-point goals: Amarante 4, Pickle
Did not score: Myleigh Seese
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;14;9;7;10 - 42
Danville;6;9;12;6 – 33
JV Score: Shikellamy 47, Danville 16