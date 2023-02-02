MANDATA — Mason Rebuck and Alex Reed each had pins in a string of Shikellamy victories that turned an early deficit into a 45-15 win over Line Mountain in nonleague wrestling Thursday.
The Braves fell behind 9-0 three bouts in, but they strung together eight consecutive wins to lead by 30. They improved to 15-2 with the District 4 Class A Duals on deck Saturday at Jersey Shore.
Decisions by Connor Wetzel (160 pounds), Matthew Shaffer (172) and Brody Rebuck (189) tied the score at 9-all. The Braves then picked up two forfeits around Mason Rebuck's first-period fall at 285. Reed's fall at 114 made it 33-9 before a third forfeit victory pushed the margin to 30 points.
Isaac McGregor capped the meet with a first-period fall at 133 pounds for his team-high 28th win. Reed is second on the team with 26 wins, followed by Connor Wetzel's 25.
Ethan Lenker (139), Lane Schadel (145) and Dalton Schadel (152) opened the match with decisions for the Eagles (8-10). Schadel edged Cole Wetzel, 4-2. Nolan Baumert had a late fall, his seventh of the season, for Line Mountain to improve to 22-7. He matched Dalton Schadel for the Eagles' second-most wins behind Lane Schadel's 24.
Shikellamy 45, Line Mountain 15
139: Ethan Lenker (LM) dec. Christian Kisner, 3-0; 145: Lane Schadel (LM) dec. CJ Keener, 6-1; 152: Dalton Schadel (LM) dec. Cole Wetzel, 4-2 (TB-1); 160: Connor Wetzel (S) dec. Kohen Shingara, 9-3; 172: Matthew Shaffer (S) dec. Isaac Shaffer, 8-4; 189: Brody Rebuck (S) dec. Maxim Johnson, 6-2; 215: Preston Spontarelli (S) won by forfeit; 285: Mason Rebuck (S) pinned Jackson Kauwell, 1:12; 107: Max Hallman (S) won by forfeit; 114: Alex Reed (S) pinned Bradyn Schadel, 2:53; 121: Eben Kisner (S) won by forfeit; 127: Nolan Baumert (LM) pinned Daniel Hernandez, 4:51; 133: Isaac McGregor (S) pinned Chris Walker, 1:14.